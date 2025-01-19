Sea Dogs Release Gravel

SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs have released overage goaltender Charles-Edward Gravel, the team announced today.

"We are committed to maintaining a culture that aligns with our values and ensure a positive environment for everyone involved with our team," said Sea Dogs President Trevor Georgie. "Charles-Edward is a talented goalie, and we wish him well in his future."

The Sea Dogs will turn to 18-year-old netminder Justin Robinson to lead the team and gain valuable experience in the final stretch of the season. Last season, Robinson led all QMJHL non-import rookies with an .890 save percentage.

"Justin was drafted by the Sea Dogs and has grown up here," said Sea Dogs Head Coach and General Manager Travis Crickard. "He is an exemplary representative of our team values and we are happy for him to have this opportunity."

The team will announce the addition of another full-time goaltender to the roster in the coming weeks. Saint John returns to action today at 3:00 pm as they take on the Quebec Remparts at TD Station.

