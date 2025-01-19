Eagles Fall in Shootout to Océanic on Final Game of Road Trip

January 19, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Jonathan Fauchon scored the shootout winner as the Rimouski Océanic topped the Cape Breton Eagles 6-5 on Sunday afternoon in Rimouski. The loss concludes a 2-0-1 road trip for the Eagles this week in Quebec. Maël St-Denis paced Rimouski's attack with a hat trick.

- The Eagles scored in the opening minute in each of the three regulation periods, and built leads of 1-0, 3-1, 4-3, and 5-4 throughout the game. Tomas Lavoie & Joey Henneberry each registered a goal and two assists, Jacob Newcombe scored and added an assist, and Lucas Romeo had two helpers. Luke Patterson opened the scoring for the Eagles, and Alexandre Guy also scored.

- Willam Lacelle took the win, stopping 21 of 26 shots in addition to stopping three of four shots in the shootout. Alexis Cournoyer stopped 16 of 17 in relief, in addition to stopping two of four shots in the shootout.

- Eagles forward Cole Burbidge left the game due to injury and did not return. Goaltender Jakub Milota did not return to the game for the third period after suffering an injury late in the second period, and sustained another injury in the third period after being hit by the puck while serving as backup goaltender. Milota stopped 18 of 22 shots in his two periods of play.

- Henneberry was given a five minute major late in the third period, and the Eagles spent almost the entirety of the overtime period short handed, including a nearly two minute five on three.

Patterson opened the scoring just 51 seconds into the game, deking through the legs of Lacelle, after converting on a feed from Romeo on a two on one. It didn't take long for Rimouski to counter- Mathieu Cataford scored after pass from Maël Lavigne from behind the net before the five minute mark.

The Eagles took the lead before period's end, as Guy ripped a shot off of the post that trickled over the goal line. While special teams would eventually play a big role in the game, the first period was played entirely five on five.

The Eagles scored even quicker into the second stanza than the first- 35 seconds into the period, Cam Squires and Henneberry did some positive work on the end boards, and Henneberry flipped the puck to Newcombe who gave the Eagles a two goal lead.

By period's end, it was a tie game, in part thanks to St-Denis. After almost 25 minutes of five on five play, the Eagles were given back to back minor penalties and the Océanic cashed in on both of them. First, St-Denis fired a shot through a screen by Milota. Then, less than three minutes later, he converted a feed from Lavigne to knot the score.

Lavoie put the Eagles in front again with a heavy blast, but Jacob Mathieu tied the game with just nine seconds to play in period two. It was a costly sequence for the Eagles. Mathieu came in on a two on 0 with Fauchon- Mathieu attempted to pass the puck to Fauchon, Romeo skated back hard and dove to block the pass but it deflected off of his stick and by Milota. After the puck crossed the line, Romeo's motion continued and he bowled over Milota.

While Milota played the final nine seconds of the second period, he didn't return to the ice in the third period, and wouldn't return to the bench after being hit by a puck in the third period. Prior to Milota's second injury, the Eagles once again took a lead with an early period goal- this time Henneberry scoring 37 seconds into the frame. The Eagles were unable to add to their lead during their only power play of the day when Dominic Pilotte was in the penalty box.

St-Denis once again came to the rescue for Rimouski, redirecting a Maxime Coursol shot by Cournoyer with just over five minutes to play. In the final seconds of regulation, the Océanic had the puck in the Eagles zone. Henneberry was whistled for a cross checking penalty, and upon review it was assessed a major. Additionailly, the Eagles were given a too many men on the ice penalty.

The Eagles survived the final seconds of regulation and headed to overtime and almost a full two minutes of a five on three. The Eagles had success limiting Rimouski chances early but as overtime wore on the Océanic pressed more. Following the end of the too many men on the ice penalty, Rimouski continued with a four on three power play until the final three seconds.

The Eagles penalty kill survived with a mix of strong goaltending, hard work from the penalty killers, and good luck: Brayden Schmitt & Andrew Brown blocked multiple shots, Cataford's stick broke on two occasions, and Cournoyer made eight saves. The game headed to the shootout.

Round one of the shootout belonged to the home side, as Squires was denied, and Mathieu put Rimouski front. But round two flipped the script- Guy found the back of the net, but Cataford was unable to. Romain Litalien and Eriks Mateiko both failed to score on their attempts, and the shootout went to extra shooters.

Lewis Gendron failed to score, setting the table for Fauchon to walk off the game for Rimouski- and he'd do just as that as Rimouski claimed a 6-5 victory in an event filled contest.

The Eagles will return home as Thursday night the Gatineau Olympiques, featuring Tampa Bay draft pick Jan Golucic, make their only visit of the season to Centre 200! Puck drop is at 7 PM.

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Jonathan Fauchon (Rimouski) shootout winning goal

2. Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 2 assists, +3

3. Maël St-Denis (Rimouski) 3 goals, 6 shots, 10/13 faceoffs

Scratches For Cape Breton: Rory Pilling, Carson Griffin, Ales Zielinski (injury), Logan Quinn

Scratches For Rimouski: Thomas Belzil, Anthony Gaudet, Logan Roop, Connor Sturgeon, Pier-Olivier Roy (injury)

Final Shots On Goal: 39-26 in favour of Rimouski

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/1

Rimouski Power Play: 2/4

