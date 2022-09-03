Five Double Plays Bury 'Birds in Loss to FredNats

September 3, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA. - The Delmarva Shorebirds offensive rhythm was stifled all not long as they grounded into five double plays, a season high, in a 5-2 loss to the Fredericksburg Nationals on Saturday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

The loss seals a series loss for the Shorebirds (45-79, 24-35) as the Nationals (70-54, 37-21) have now taken four out of the first five games of the series.

The Shorebirds broke the ice in the top of the second. Doug Hodo was hit by a pitch to start the inning and then stole second. A groundout then moved him to third. One out later, Noelberth Romero beat out an infield single to score Hodo.

The FredNats tied it up in the bottom of the second. TJ White walked with one out and went to third on a Geraldi Diaz single. Branden Boissiere then scored White with a sacrifice fly to left.

In the third, singles from Jacob Young and JT Arruda put runners at first and second with one out for the Nationals. After a fielder's choice put men at the corners, Trey Lipscomb grounded a single to left to score Young and put the Nationals ahead 2-1.

The 'Birds struck right back in the top of the fourth to tie the game. Reed Trimble and Silas Ardoin both singled to start the inning, with Trimble going to third on Ardoin's knock. Romero then grounded into a double play that scored Trimble and tied the game at 2-2.

The Nationals took the lead for good in the fifth. Arruda doubled with two away and Will Frizzell then singled him home.

Sacrifice flies from Boissiere in the sixth and Frizzell in the seventh put the finishing touches on the 5-2 win for the Nationals.

Kyle Luckham (1-0) picked up the win for the Nationals out of the bullpen. Luckham allowed one run on two hits in 2.2 innings, striking out one.

Conor Grady (5-10) suffered the loss for the Shorebirds despite a steady outing. He allowed three runs in five innings on six hits and a walk, striking out six.

Chance Huff collected his first save for the Nationals with two scoreless frames to end the game, allowing two hits while striking out two.

The Shorebirds wrap up their series with the Nationals as well as their 2022 road schedule on Sunday, September 4 at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m with pregame coverage beginning at 1:20 p.m. and theshorebirds.com with Sam Jellinek on the call.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.