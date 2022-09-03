Ducks Were Dealing

The Woodies strike back tonight in game four of the series against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers after taking a loss last night in the last homestand of the season. The Woodies scored first with three runs in the bottom of the fifth against big leaguer Andre Scrubb with a two hit inning, a RBI single from Marcus Smith being one of them, and the help of a couple wild pitches to put a couple more runners across the plate. Gavin Collyer was electric on the mound tonight, throwing six innings, allowing only one hit and one run to score with five strikeouts, leaving the game with a 3-1 lead, turning the ball over to Florencio Serrano.

The Woodies tacked on two one run innings in the sixth and seventh, as a Yeison Morrobel single scored Miguel Villarroel in the sixth, and a groundout to short by Cauley scored Marcus Smith in the seventh. Serrano closed out the game with the save, throwing three, with one hit against him as well, racking up four strikeouts.

Woodies pitching propelled them to victory tonight on a two hit night for the Woodpeckers.

Marcus Smith and Yeison Morrobel also had two hit games on the offensive side and the Woodies were quick on the basepaths, stealing seven bags.

The Wood Ducks (63-61) and Fayetteville Woodpeckers (51-72) play game five tomorrow on Saturday, September 3rd, with the series tied 2-2, as first pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium.

