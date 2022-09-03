RiverDogs Present 2022 T. Ashton Phillips Award to Joint Base Charleston

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs will present the 2022 T. Ashton Phillips Distinguished Service Award to Joint Base Charleston prior to the penultimate home game of the regular season on Saturday night. This award is named in honor of T. Ashton Phillips, a Charleston businessman, RiverDogs minority owner and long-time season ticket holder who passed away in May 2006. The award is given annually to an individual, group or business that, during the current season or cumulatively over many seasons, has assisted the RiverDogs in growing the game of baseball and community outreach.

This year's honor is being presented to Joint Base Charleston, representing a culmination of many years of strong partnership between Base leadership and the RiverDogs. The partnership has focused on recognizing and honoring military families and their impact on the Lowcountry community. Alongside Boeing, the RiverDogs and Joint Base Charleston partner for three annual Military Appreciation Nights, and in 2022, these nights were among the most highly attended in the team's history.

"Part of our main focus at the beginning of each season is to properly show our appreciation for members of the military and their service to our country. Joint Base Charleston is always a big part of those plans and our partnership grows stronger each year," said President and General Manager Dave Echols. "We put a great deal of thought into the recipient of this award each season and I am pleased to present it to our friends at the Base."

This season, Joint Base Charleston and the RiverDogs joined forces to host the first ever Navy vs. Air Force softball game on the field prior to a game, and outgoing 628th Air Base Wing commander Col. Marc Greene was inducted into the RiverDogs Hall of Honor in July.

