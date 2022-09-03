Delmarva Shorebirds Game Notes

September 3, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







LAST TIME OUT: In a tightly played game, the 'Birds snapped their 12-game losing streak against the FredNats with a 3-2 win. Silas Ardoin drove in all three runs for the 'Birds, his two-run single in the eighth being the difference. Tyler Joyner threw two scorless innings in his first rehab outing, Moises Chace went a career high five out of the 'pen, and Yaqui Rivera converted his first save of the year.

TODAY'S OPPONENT: Mason Denaburg toes the rubber on Saturday for the FredNats. After working at least four innings in four straight starts from June 25 to July 14, Denaburg has failed to reach that mark in his past three starts. He allowed two runs in 1.1 innings in his start last week against Down East, walking three and giving up a hit while striking out one.

CARDIAC KIDS: In their series win against the Hillcats, the 'Birds produced three walk-off wins, giving them seven on the season.

Dylan Beavers and Reed Trimble each produced RBI singles for wins, while Creed Willems socked a walk-off three-run homer on August 27. The 'Birds sent heart rates across the Eastern Shore skyrocketing as in addition to the walk-offs, the 'Birds managed to blow three leads with two outs in the ninth while also stranding the bases loaded in the ninth for a win in their series with Lynch- burg.

HE WAS #1: Jackson Holliday became the second No. 1 overall pick to play for the Shorebirds (Adley Rutschman, 2019) when he debuted on August 25. Holliday was drafted first overall this year out of Stillwater HS where he was named HS Player of the Year by Baseball America (.685/.749/1.392), setting the national record for hits in a season (89). Holliday is the son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday. Jackson is considered the 14th best prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline.

BATS ARE BOOMING: Since the beginning of the 'Birds roster makeover on August 16, the 'Birds offense has exploded. In the ensu- ing 16 games, the 'Birds have scored 112 runs, averaging 7.0 runs per game. Delmarva has gone 8-8 over the past two weeks after going 3-9 in their prior 12.

NAMETAGS REQUIRED: Over the past three weeks, the 'Birds roster has been comepletely reconstructed. Delmarva has welcomed 22 new players on to the roster, including 18 members of the Orioles 2022 draft haul. Top picks like SS Jackson Holliday (No. 1 overall), OF Dylan Beavers, 3B Max Wagner (2nd Rd.), C Silas Ardoin (4th Rd.), have been leading the new look 'Birds. Delmarva has also set a new franchise record for players used, currently at 81, smashing the prior record of 74.

REED MY LIPS: A 2021 2nd Rd. pick, Reed Trimble got a late start on this season after off-season shoulder surgery. In August, he slashed .319/.381/.431 with two homers and two doubles. He had a walk-off RBI single on August 27, capping off a 3-4 night with 5 RBIs.

EAGER BEAVERS: Dylan Beavers went 2-4 with two RBI, four runs scored, two walks, and a stolen base, stuffing the stat sheet in his Delmarva debut on August 16. Beavers was the O's CB-A round pick out of Cal. Beavers added a three-hit game in his second game as well and is hitting .375 with a .493 OBP through 14 games including a walk-off RBI single against Lynchburg on August 23.

YOUNG GUN: Carter Young was part of the second wave of draft picks to join the 'Birds, debuting on August 23. The 17th Rd. pick out of Vanderbilt mashed his first week for the 'Birds, going 9-26 with three doubles. Young had been slated to transfer to LSU be- fore signing for a 17th Rd. record of $1.325 million, smashing the prior record of $450K.

ORANGE YA GLAD: Max Wagner barely has to change his wardrobe after being drafted by the 'Birds in the 2nd round out of Clemson. The 3B was the ACC Player of the Year, hitting .369/.496/.852 with 27 homers and 76 RBIs in his sophomore season.

MR.BRIGHT-SIDE: Trace Bright (5th Rd., Auburn) made his 'Birds debut on August 27, tossing three no-hit innings, striking out three. This followed his professional debut where he tossed two perfect innings, striking out four. Bright was the highest drafted pitcher to sign with the Orioles in this year's draft.

TIDE, RISEN: The Orioles front office's meticulous approach in the recent rebuild has started to bear fruit, as the Orioles minor league system was named the No. 1 farm system in baseball for the second consecutive ranking by MLB Pipeline and was also crowned by Baseball America in their mid-season update. Current top-30 O's prospects on the 'Birds roster per Baseball America are: No. 3 Jackson Holliday, No. 9 Dylan Bea- vers, No. 21 Max Wagner, No. 24 Carter Baumler, and No. 25 Reed Trimble.

Shorebirds Coaching Staff

Manager: Felipe Rojas Alou Jr. - Takes the helm of the Shorebirds after spending time as the Director of the Orioles' Dominican Republic Academy. His father, Felipe, played in the Majors for 15+ years before managing the Expos ('92-'01) and Giants ('03-'06). Alou's brother, Luis Rojas, was the manager of the Mets and is currently on the Yankees coaching staff.

Hitting Coach: Brink Ambler - Was the Shorebirds 2021 Minor League Technology Coordinator helping lead the Shorebirds to one of the best offensive seasons in franchise history.Ambler is a graduate of the University of Alabama.

Pitching Coach: Joe Haumacher - Spent the 2021 season as the pitching coach at the Orioles Florida complex league. After playing his college days at Old Dominion University, Haumacher began his coaching career in 2012 serving time on four collegiate staffs including four seasons as a rotational athlete specialist at the University of Southern California.

Fundamentals Coach: Daniel Fajardo - Spent eight seasons in the Orioles minor league system and parts of two with the Shorebirds. Fajardo spent 2021 in the Dominican as tech coordinator.

Development Coach: Collin Murray - Prior to joining the Orioles, Murray worked with three other MLB clubs (Tigers, Marlins, and Angels), most recently as a Baseball Information Assistant with the Detroit Tigers in 2021.

Trainer: Julio Ibarra (1st yr w/DEL) Strength & Conditioning: Liz Pardo (2nd yr w/DEL)

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.