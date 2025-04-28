Fishers Freight at Iowa Barnstormers
April 28, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Fishers Freight YouTube Video
• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...
Indoor Football League Stories from April 28, 2025
- Vesey and sQUAD Stomp the Sharks on Saturday Night - Quad City Steamwheelers
- Freight Host Steamwheelers for Star Wars Saturday Night - Fishers Freight
- Freight Release Three Players, Sign Carmel Linebacker - Fishers Freight
- Pirates Fall to Blizzard; Drop to 2-3 - Massachusetts Pirates
- Sugar Skulls Show Fight Early But Fall to Strike Force on the Road - Tucson Sugar Skulls
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.