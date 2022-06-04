Fisher Leads Charge as Titans Clinch Series Win

Augusta, NJ - The Ottawa Titans (13-6) used a 4-for-6 performance from shortstop Clay Fisher to take a 8-5 victory over the Sussex County Miners on Saturday night.

Ariel Sandoval got the scoring started in the bottom half of the first with a two-out single to left, scoring Jawuan Harris.

Chris Burica (win, 2-0) got the ball for the Titans on Saturday and found himself in a grove after allowing the opening run. The Anaheim native went five and a third, allowing just the one run on seven hits, striking out three.

The Titans' offence broke through in the bottom of the second, tying the game as second baseman Mikey Reynolds committed an error following a Tyrus Greene ground ball, scoring Clay Fisher to tie the game.

Nilo Rijo committed the Miners' second error of the ballgame in the third, dropping a fly ball off the bat of Fisher, plating the go-ahead run.

In a tight ballgame, the bats came alive in the sixth, as the Titans sent six to the plate, cashing in on a Jake Sanford RBI double, followed by Fisher's run-scoring single.

From the first through the seventh on offence, the Titans left a combined 13 runners on base. Overall, the club stranded a season-high 19 on base in the victory.

The Titans pushed the lead to 7-1 in the eighth, scoring off AJ Wright's lead-off solo homer and a Fisher RBI double.

In the ninth, the Titans added one more with an RBI single from Will Zimmerman.

Carson McCurdy, Cito Culver, and Isais Quiroz drove in runs, apart of a Miners four-run ninth, scoring off Kenny Williams and Matt Terrones, cutting the deficit to three.

Bobby Brown went to his closer, Kevin Escorcia (save, 6), to shut the door and preserve the victory.

With the win, the Titans have clinched their sixth series victory of the season and stay put in second place in the East Division standings.

The Ottawa Titans finish their three-game series against the Sussex County Miners on Sunday afternoon in Augusta, New Jersey. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. from Skylands Stadium. The Titans return home on Friday, June 10 at 6:30 p.m. to take on the Empire State Greys.

