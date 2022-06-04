Crushers Win Tight Affair

Florence, Ky. - The Lake Erie Crushers ended their four-game losing streak on Saturday night as they defeated the Y'alls 4-2.

The Crushers (9-11) used late inning heroics to even the series at one apiece against the Y'alls (6-13).

Florence was the first team on the board after a first inning solo home run from Anthony Brocato, 1-0 Y'alls.

Lake Erie tied the game in the third inning after an RBI single from Jared Mang scored Kenen Irizarry, 1-1.

After giving up a first inning home run, Joseph Sgambelluri (3-0) dominated on the mound for the Crushers. In his fourth start of the season, Sgambelluri threw seven innings, gave up one run, and struck out four hitters.

The Crushers led for the first time in the seventh inning, Jackson Valera drove an RBI single to right field, Rodney Tennie scored on the hit. 2-1 Crushers.

Florence answered with a run of their own in the eighth inning. Brennan Price lined an RBI single to center field, 2-2.

Knotted up at two in the ninth inning, Kennan Irizarry played hero as he roped an RBI double to center field for his third hit of the game scoring Tennie, 3-2. Two batters later Irizarry scored on a wild pitch, 4-2 Crushers.

With three outs to record in the ninth, Sam Curtis was called from the bullpen to record his fourth save of the season. That's exactly what he did. Striking out the side, breaking the Crushers losing streak, and putting the final touch on a 4-2 win.

The Crushers will finish their six-game road trip on Sunday afternoon against the Florence Y'alls. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:07 PM.

