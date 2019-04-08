First Round Playoff Schedule Finalized

April 8, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release





The Mayhem are going to the President's Cup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season! As determined by the SPHL Challenge Round on Sunday night, the Mayhem's first-round opponent has been finalized.

The Mayhem will be facing the Knoxville Ice Bears this weekend to commence their journey for the President's Cup. Knoxville has accumulated a 29-22-5 record this season, with a season-long goal differential of +3 and the league's top penalty kill at 92.1%. The Mayhem have fared quite well against the Ice Bears on the campaign, racking up a 5-1-1 head-to-head record against them. The series will be a best-of-three, with the victor advancing to the Semi-Finals. The schedule for the first round of the playoffs will be as follows:

-Friday, April 12 at Knoxville, 7:30 pm EST

-Saturday, April 13 at Macon, 7:30 pm EST

-Sunday, April 14 at Knoxville, 7:00 pm EST (if necessary)

"All eight playoff teams are capable of winning a championship this year," Mayhem Head Coach Leo Thomas said. "We had to prepare ourselves for whoever selected us. Knoxville is a good matchup; they've got a lot of skill up front and some solid all-around defensemen. Playing in that smaller rink is something you also have to prepare for. Jeff Carr has done an unreal job with his program and they're a very hard team to play against in their building."

Carr has had an interesting season in his second year as the Ice Bears' Head Coach. They were off to a fairly slow start but turned the tide in their favor in the second half and leaped into the fourth seed heading into the playoffs. At the beginning of March, the Ice Bears defeated the top-seeded Peoria Rivermen four games in a row.

Still, Knoxville has had a great deal of roster turnover, with a number of their top scorers departing throughout the year. The Mayhem managed to bring aboard two of them, including Danny Cesarz and Marcus Ortiz. Each of them played multiple seasons in Knoxville, and contributed to Macon's 6-2 triumph over the Ice Bears in their last meeting on March 30th.

Playoff tickets can be purchased, maconmayhem.com, by visiting the box office at 200 Coliseum Drive, or by calling the Mayhem office at (478) 803-1592.

