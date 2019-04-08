Bears to Face Macon

April 8, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release





Knoxville, TN The Knoxville Ice Bears (#4) will face the Macon Mayhem (#6) in the best-of-three series of the SPHL Playoffs. The schedule for the first round is as follows: #4 Knoxville Ice Bears vs. #6 Macon Mayhem Game 1 - Friday, April 12 at Knoxville, 7:30 pm Knoxville Civic Coliseum Game 2 - Saturday, April 13 at Macon, 7:30 pm Macon Coliseum Game 3 - Sunday, April 14 at Knoxville, 7:00 pm Knoxville Civic Coliseum (if necessary) Tickets will go on sale Monday, April 8th at 12 pm and will be available through www.ticketmaster.com or the Knoxville Civic Coliseum box office. ABOUT The Knoxville Ice Bears: The Knoxville Ice Bears organization began in 2002 and was an inaugural charter member of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) in 2004. As four-time SPHL Champions, the Ice Bears are an experienced and established organization, offering the city and its' visitors a balanced product of highlight-reel hockey, unique and exciting intermission activity and endless fan interaction, presenting the most affordable, family-friendly way to enjoy sports and entertainment. Season, Partial Season and Flex Tickets are now on sale. For more information, visit www.knoxvilleicebears.com or call (865) 525-7825.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2019

Bears to Face Macon - Knoxville Ice Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.