SPHL Announces Suspension

April 8, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Monday announced the following suspension:

Macon's Leo Thomas

Macon head coach Leo Thomas has been suspended one game as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 279, Macon at Peoria, played on Saturday, April 6.

Thomas was assessed a game misconduct under Rule 39.5, Verbal Abuse of Officials, at 16:03 of the third period.

Thomas will miss Macon's game against Knoxville on Friday, April 12.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.