Quad City Storm Announces Final Amount Given To Our Community

The Quad City Storm may have wrapped up their season on a high note by beating the Evansville Thunderbolts both games this weekend, but the real thrill was announced this morning as the Storm shared how much they gave back to their community through their giving program.

With the entire team and staff in matching t-shirts and cascading down the main staircase at the TaxSlayer Center, they announced they gave back an astonishing $162,754 to 113 local non-profits and organizations.

"We promised to be the community's team and our give-back program was aggressive," said owner John Dawson. "We are very proud of this large amount that we could help raise."

"We knew we had to be more than a hockey team," said President Gwen Tombergs. "We needed to get new fans in the door and people like supporting their non-profits and organizations so this was a great win/win for everyone."

The Storm targeted the Big 5 games to give significant amounts to local non-profits which included part of their ticket proceeds, all of the Chuck-A-Puck money with four having a jersey auction. But the big win came when a January game got pushed to March, the night before the KISS concert and a huge promotion was born. "Having the band KISS get behind us gave us the opportunity to write a $45,000 check to the USO which sky rocketed our giving in our inaugural season," Tombergs said.

An inaugural season is bound to be characterized by change and uncertainty. On the ice, just five players from the opening night roster took the ice in game number 56 Saturday night. But successful trades and keen free agent acquisition by head coach Dave Pszenyczny has created an exciting core of talent that will be built around over the offseason. Off the ice the Storm succeeded in creating a strong relationship with the Quad City area and received incredible support from a fan base that is as passionate as they are loving as it pertains to their hockey team.

