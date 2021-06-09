First Responder 'Hero of the Inning' Nominations Open

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies are hosting First Responders Night sponsored by T-Mobile on Thursday, June 17 at 7:05pm. During the game, the Fireflies will honor eight local first responders and are looking for fans to nominate their favorite first responder for in-game recognition online here. Those selected as "Heroes of the Inning" will be contacted directly by a Fireflies representative.

Nominations are open to any EMS, firefighter or police officer to be recognized in-between innings. When submitting nominations, please have a photo of the honoree and a short bio available. Honorees chosen will be given two free tickets to Thursday night's game.

Similar nominations will be made available later in the season for frontline works and teachers.

For tickets and more information about upcoming Columbia Fireflies games, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

