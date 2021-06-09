'Birds and Hillcats Suspended Wednesday Night

June 9, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







LYNCHBURG, VA - The Wednesday, June 9, contest between the Delmarva Shorebirds and Lynchburg Hillcats has been suspended due to inclement weather. The contest was scoreless after two innings of play.

The suspended game will be resumed tomorrow at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 10 at Bank of the James Stadium in Lynchburg. The originally scheduled contest for June 10 will be played after the completion of the suspended game and will be a seven-inning contest.

Prior to the stoppage, Zach Peek had been dominant in two innings, striking out four.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from June 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.