Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - 06/09 at Fayetteville

The Down East Wood Ducks continue their series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers today at 6:30 p.m. RHP Wyatt Sparks (0-0, 5.60) gets the nod from manager Carlos Cardoza, while Fayetteville will counter with

LHP Julio Robaina (0-0, 0.00)

DOWN EAST SHUTOUT BY FAYETTEVILLE: After scoring 15 runs on Sunday, the Down East Wood Ducks took a complete 180° turn as they were shutout by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 3-0,

Tuesday night. The Wood Ducks were shut out for the third time this season and have lost three of-their-last five games.

DISAPPEARING ACT: The Wood Ducks went 4-for-29 and struck out 13 times. The first four batters in the Woodies lineup went a combined 4-for-13, while batters five through nine went a combined 0-for-16. Compared to their last game on Sunday where the team tallied 15 runs on 14 hits.

TAKIN' CARE OF BUSINESS: The bullpen has been heavily relied upon for the Wood Ducks through the first 30 games. Collectively, the pitching staff has thrown 257.2 innings but the bullpen has done most of the heavy lifting with 147.1 innings compared to the starting rotation 110.1 innings. The Wood Ducks bullpen has pitched to a 2.20 ERA this season with 197 strikeouts. Down East currently sits atop all of MiLB, sporting the best team ERA at 2.83.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base they are 18-7 on the season. Currently, the Wood Ducks sit fourth in all of MiLB with 68 stolen bases on the season. Jayce Easley (16) and Evan Carter (12) lead the way for the Wood Ducks as their two primary and best base stealers. Easley sits at number 10 in all of MiLB in stolen bases.

YOU GOTTA BE FIRST: The Down East offense has been hit-and-miss this season, however one constant remains as they win more often when they score first. This season, the Wood Ducks are 16-4 and on the road they are 11-2 when scoring first.

