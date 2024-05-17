Fireworks, Family Feast, and Expo '74 at Avista Stadium this Weekend

Spokane Indians Expo '74 jerseys

It's another action-packed weekend at beautiful Avista Stadium with Armed Forces Appreciation & Fireworks Night on Friday, a Yoke's Family Feast Doubleheader on Saturday, and our first ever Grandparent's Day Game on Sunday.

Friday, May 17th

Armed Forces Appreciation & Fireworks Night presented by Froyo Earth, KHQ, & 103.5 The Game

First pitch: 6:35 p.m.

Gates open: 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 18th

Yoke's Family Feast Doubleheader presented by Yoke's Fresh Market, KAYU Fox 28, & 92.9 ZZU

Game one of the doubleheader will start at 2:05 p.m. with gates opening at 1:00 p.m. Game two will start approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Tickets for Saturday will be good for both games of the doubleheader.

Sunday, May 19th

Grandparent's Day Game (featuring our special Expo '74 uniforms) presented by 103.9 BOB FM

First pitch: 1:05 p.m.

Gates open: 12:00 p.m.

FIRST THREE GAMES VS. VANCOUVER CANADIANS

Thursday, May 18th: Spokane scored in five consecutive innings and collected 13 total hits as they topped Vancouver, 8-6, during $10K Grand Slam Night at Avista Stadium.

Wednesday, May 17th: Vancouver broke up a tie game with four runs in the seventh as the visitors defeated the Indians, 6-2, at Avista Stadium during RIBBY the Mascot's Birthday & Redband Rally Night.

Expo '74 Special Offer

Catch the "Spirit of '74" with this special ticket offer that includes (1) Upper Box Seat, (1) Indians Dog, and (1) bag of chips for just $19.74! Available for all of the team's Expo '74 games this year, including this Sunday at 1:05 p.m. for the Grandparent's Day Game.

