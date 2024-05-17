Emeralds Rally Late and Snap Losing Streak with Victory over the AquaSox

EVERETT, WA - The Emeralds were able to snap a 5-game losing streak with a 5-4 victory over the Everett AquaSox. It was the 20th win of the season for the Emeralds, and they'll stay atop the standings with the Spokane Indians in the Northwest League standings.

The rain was pouring for the first few innings in tonight's game, and the Frogs were able to take advantage of that in the 2nd inning. Brock Rodden delivered a single that scored two runs and Caleb Cali hit a Sac-Fly RBI to score the 3rd run of the inning for Everett. Emeralds starter Dylan Cumming lasted just the 2 innings tonight, but he was able to strike out Victor Labrada to end the 2nd inning and get out of a tough jam.

The Ems were able to get their first run of the game in the top of the 3rd inning. Diego Velasquez got hit by a pitch and stole 2nd. Rodolfo Nolasco got a single and Velasquez was able to get into 3rd base. On a double-steal with Nolasco, Velasquez was able to steal home. It was the 2nd straight night where the Ems have been able to steal home.

The next few innings were quiet for both clubs but in the top of the 6th the Emeralds were able to cut the deficit to just 1-run. Nolasco belted a lead-off home run to start the inning, giving him 2 home runs in just 3 nights here at Funko Field. Nick Sinacola pitched a quick and efficient 6th and 7th inning for the Ems and sent the game to the 8th inning with the Ems trailing by just a run.

In the top of the 8th inning the Emeralds were able to get the bats going. Nolasco and Perez both started off the inning by recording a single and reaching 2nd and 3rd base. With 2-outs that brought up Justin Wishkoski to the plate. He hit a hard ground ball to the 3rd baseman Caleb Cali who wasn't able to field it cleanly and was late on the throw. Nolasco scored to tie up the game at 3. The very next batter Garrett Frechette singled and scored Perez on the play to give the Ems the 1-run lead heading to the 9th inning. In the top of the 9th inning Alexander Suarez hit his 1st home run as an Emerald and gave the Ems an insurance run heading into the bottom of the 9th.

It turned out the Ems needed that run as Colin Davis got hit by a pitch to start the inning and Brock Rodden hit a double to score Davis and cut the deficit to 1-run. Nick Sinacola had a fantastic pick-off attempt and was able to get Rodden out at 2nd. The next batter, RJ Schreck popped out to center field and the Emeralds were able to take game 3 against the Everett AquaSox.

It was a much-needed win for the Ems as they snapped their 5-game losing streak. Sinacola was excellent tonight as he pitched the final 5 innings of tonight's game en-route to his 4th victory of the season. He struck out 4 batters and gave up just the 1 earned run.

Eugene will look to even up the series tomorrow night against Everett. Jack Choate will be the starter for the Emeralds with first pitch set for 7:05 P.M.

