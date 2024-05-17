Late AquaSox Rally Not Enough

Everett, WA: A ninth-inning rally was not enough for the AquaSox as the Emeralds prevailed victorious 5-4 Thursday evening at Funko Field.

The AquaSox jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the game. In the bottom of the second inning, the AquaSox would load the bases with zero outs. Brock Rodden hit a two-run sin and three batters later, newcomer Caleb Cali would record his first AquaSox RBI on a sacrifice fly, scoring Batista to extend the Frogs' lead 3-0.

Eugene would steal a run in the top of the third, swiping home plate on a double steal to cut Everett's lead to two runs. For AquaSox starting pitcher Ty Cummings, that would be the lone run allowed all night by him. Cummings struck out eight Emeralds across five innings of one-run baseball. He has yet to allow more than one earned run in a start since April 20 at Spokane and his season ERA now sits at 2.31, which is eighth-best in the Northwest League.

The Emeralds would continue to chip away at the Frogs' lead in the sixth and eighth innings before jumping ahead for good 4-3 on an RBI single by Garrett Frechette. Alexander Suarez would provide Eugene an insurance run in the top of the ninth by hitting a solo home run over the right-center field wall that ultimately proved to be quite necessary.

Everett would make a late comeback attempt but it was to no avail. After Davis was hit by a pitch to begin a ninth-inning rally, Rodden drove in another run with a double down the right-field line to cut the Emeralds' lead to one. However, that was as close as the Sox would get.

Offensively for the AquaSox, Rodden and Fitz-Gerald lead the team in hits with two each. Davis, Bill Knight, and Axel Sanchez also hit safely, with Sanchez collecting his ninth career triple in the bottom of the third inning. Rodden tallied three RBI's in a game for the third time this season, tying a career-high for RBI's in a single game. He has driven home a team-leading 19 runners this season. The AquaSox also walked four times as Victor Labrada drew a pair of walks.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tomorrow is our third Funko Friday of 2024! The first 2,500 fans will receive a Mystery Funko Soda Giveaway upon entering Funko Field courtesy of Funko. Come enjoy your Friday evening at the ballpark as first pitch from right-hander Ryan Hawks is at 7:05 p.m. Last time out on May 11, threw five innings of one-run baseball at Vancouver, allowing only three hits while striking out five.

