Canadians Drop Slugfest in Spokane

May 17, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







SPOKANE, WA - The Canadians brought their bats to Avista Stadium Thursday night but couldn't keep pace with the Spokane Indians [Rockies] in an 8-6 loss that had the pitching staffs for both sides scratching their heads.

Two runs in the bottom of the second started the scoring when a two-out homer from Bryant Betancourt made it 2-0 Indians then another run came across in the third to build their lead to three. The C's spoiled the shutout in the fourth after Jackson Hornung walked and Jeff Wehler doubled him home, but the Indians got that run back in the home half with a pair of doubles.

Vancouver scored in every inning from the fifth through the seventh while Spokane plated runs in the fifth and the sixth to keep the C's behind. A pair of homers in the sixth and the seventh - a two-run shot from Jean Arnaez and a solo blast off the bat of Wehler in the seventh - brought the Canadians within three.

Trailing 8-5 to start the ninth, the C's got to Indians closer Zach Agnos (S, 6) for a run on three hits - the first earned run the reliever had allowed this year - but it wouldn't be enough in an 8-6 loss.

Wehler finished a triple shy of the cycle while Hornung, Dylan Rock and Jace Bohrofen had two hits apiece. Nick Goodwin's lead-off single in the ninth extended his hitting streak to five games, his longest of the year and the active leader on the roster. On the mound, Anders Tolhurst and Johnathan Lavallee each tossed a scoreless inning of relief as the pitching staff racked up a season-high 16 strikeouts to just two walks.

Vancouver looks to bounce back and even the series tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. Chris McElvain goes for the C's opposite Spokane's Sean Sullivan, MLB.com's #13 Rockies prospect. Catch RE/MAX Canadians Baseball on Sportsnet 650's alternate feed.

The Canadians return home May 28-June 2 to face the Tri-City Dust Devils [Angels]. Tickets are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

