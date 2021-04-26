Fireflies Single Game Tickets Go on Sale Tuesday at 10am

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Single game tickets for Fireflies May home games, including Opening Week, will go on sale tomorrow at 10am. Tickets can be purchased online at FirefliesTickets.com, at the Fireflies Box Office located at Segra Park or by calling the Box Office at 803-726-4487. Tickets for Fireflies games start as low as $5.

The Fireflies kick off their 2021 season May 11 with a score of promotions, including a magnet schedule giveaway presented by Columbia Metropolitan Airport, and a $2 Tuesday, where fans can purchase $2 hot dogs, popcorn and fountain sodas.

As previously announced, Segra Park will operate at a 50 percent capacity to start the 2021 season, with a maximum of approximately 5,000 fans per game. There will be sections with socially distant seating pods and sections with regular capacity. Fans will have the option to select the seating with which they are most comfortable.

Individual game tickets for the 2021 season will be released month-by-month to ensure that all safety protocols and precautions remain up to date. To minimize person-to-person contact, all individual game and group tickets will be digital in 2021 and will be emailed to purchasers. Tickets can be printed at home or scanned digitally on one's cell phone.

Further information about ticket and stadium policies for the 2021 season can be found on ColumbiaFireflies.com on the "What to Know Before You Go" page.

The Fireflies released their full promotional schedule for the 2021 season earlier in the month. Each homestand this season will contain a $2 Tuesday, a Trash the Poop Wag-Along Wednesday, a Budweiser Thirsty ThursdayTM, a Friday night giveaway and post-game firework shows each Saturday.

Fireflies Season Ticket Memberships are available for purchase now and are the best way to guarantee your tickets to Fireflies games this season. Season Ticket Members get priority game date selection before tickets go on sale to the general public. Season Ticket Memberships can be purchased online at FirefliesTickets.com, at the Fireflies Box Office located at Segra Park or by calling the Box Office at 803-726-4487.

