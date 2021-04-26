Shorebirds 2021 Single-Game Tickets for May Are on Sale Now

The Delmarva Shorebirds are excited to announce that single-game tickets for the month of May are on sale now! We thank you for your patience and support over the last year and we can't wait to welcome our fans back for the 2021 Season of Shorebirds baseball!

To purchase single-game tickets for the month of May, please either click here or the button below. Single-Game Tickets are very limited this season and we encourage all fans to purchase their tickets well in advance of their game date to ensure entry into Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

This year, all single-game tickets will be sold in pods of various sizes up to 6 people with limited availability due to social distancing and COVID-19 regulations. To purchase single-game tickets for the month of May, you will be required to buy an entire "pod" that are marked in the Shorebirds ticket system. Additionally, individual tickets for the months of June - September are not on sale yet and will be released monthly.

Lastly, the Shorebirds recently announced we are moving to a digital ticket system allowing you to manage your tickets all from your phone, tablet, or computer or print your tickets at home. For more information on how to use digital tickets, please visit our FAQ page & Mobile Ticketing How-to-Guide on theshorebirds.com.

We greatly appreciate your patience, support, and understanding as we continue to join together to combat the pandemic and we can't wait to welcome you back for Shorebirds baseball in 2021.

