RiverDogs to Offer Streamlined Food and Beverage Experience in 2021

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Over the years, the Charleston RiverDogs have gained a reputation for offering diverse and delicious menu items at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The hardest decision for fans tempted by the mouth-watering aromas emanating from the concourse has always been when to step away from the action on the field to indulge in their favorite foods. Missing the game no longer has to be an issue, as the RiverDogs have streamlined the entire food and beverage experience at The Joe, including the ability for fans to purchase their favorite concession items from the comfort of their seats. In addition, the team's Vice President, Food and Beverage Josh Shea has taken over as the food provider for the Segra Club at Riley Park.

There is no need to miss out on a big RiverDogs rally while waiting in line for food in 2021. For the first time at The Joe, fans will have the option to order popular menu items from their phone via Square. When the order has been prepared, a notification will be sent to the fan's phone with instructions on where their order can be picked up.

In accordance with the entire ballpark experience this season, cash will not be accepted at concession stands. The menu has also been streamlined to serve guests their favorite items more efficiently. These changes have been implemented to reduce the amount of time that customers spend in line at concession stands and the spread of germs through cash transactions. The cashless experience will also limit extended contact with other fans as part of social distancing protocols.

"Our team has worked hard to find several ways to cut down on the time that our fans spend in line at our games this season," said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. "From a safety perspective and the general enjoyment of a game, I believe the changes we have implemented will vastly improve the overall fan experience at The Joe."

"Charlie's Snack Shack" will replace the concession stand formerly known as "Bowls and Strikes" along the concourse at the ballpark this season. The new stand will feature fresh on the menu healthy options including cold sandwiches and unique salads. Fans will also be able to stop here to grab canned beer, soda, bottled water, candy and sweet and savory ballpark snacks.

The RiverDogs food and beverage team, led by Shea, will now prepare the entire menu in-house for the Segra Club at Riley Park, the team's upscale Club Level seating area with tremendous views of both the playing field and the Ashley River. Formerly catered by outside vendors, Shea and his team will continue to offer the high-end dining experience guests of the club have grown accustomed to while adding some of their own creations to the menu.

"Taking control of the menu in the Segra Club gives us a chance to showcase our high-end culinary aptitude," said Shea. "I believe that our guests are really going to enjoy some of the options that we have been working on over the last year."

All RiverDogs tickets for the 2021 season are available for purchase online and will be delivered digitally. Once purchased, tickets can be printed at home or scanned on a phone. For answers to frequently asked questions, fans are encouraged to visit the RiverDogs Digital Ticket Guide. In addition to tickets, the entire RiverDogs gameday experience will be cashless including parking, the team store and concessions. Fans who do not have credit or debit cards will be able to use cash to purchase gift cards at Fan Services on gamedays.

RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are now available for the 2021 campaign at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). The RiverDogs begin the season on May 4 when they host the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at The Joe. A full schedule for the 2021 season is available at riverdogs.com.

