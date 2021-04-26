Pelicans Single-Game Tickets Available Beginning April 27

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans will release singleâgame tickets for purchase beginning tomorrow, April 27 at 10AM. Tickets for all 2021 home contests, including Opening Night and July 4th weekend will be available online at myrtlebeachpelicans.com/tickets and at the Anderson Brothers Box Office. Singleâgame tickets purchased for games in May will have seats assigned at the time of purchase. Singleâgame tickets for the remainder of the season will be available for purchase with seat locations assigned at a later date.

Socially distanced seating as well as modified seating is available allowing guests to choose their seating preference. Socially distanced sections will include 6 ft. of distance between each group in all directions. Modified seating sections will utilize every row and have an empty seat to the left and right of each party. Pelicans Ballpark will operate at 50% capacity to start the season. The staff will continue to monitor health and safety guidelines as well as best practices and adjust accordingly as the season progresses. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early due to reduced capacity.

All Pelicans seasonâseat members (full season, partial season, and miniâplan holders) will be able to pick up their ticket packages on May 4 as well, from 4PM to 7PM in driveâthru fashion. Any questions should be directed to the Box Office at (843) 918-6000.

In addition to the singleâgame ticket announcement, the Pelicans are proud to unveil their 2021 promotional schedule and highlight their weekly specials, fireworks, giveaways, and many of their can't miss theme nights.

WEEKLY PROMOTIONS: The club is thrilled to welcome back a myriad of fan favorites as well as reveal several new promotions. The loaded weekly promotional schedule includes:

- Tuesday â $2 Tacos & Tallboys: Enjoy $2 Tacos and Tallboys every Tuesday from June to September courtesy of Fiesta Mexicana, Better Brands, WMBF News, and 106.5 NASH FM. These tasty tacos and ice cold tallboys of Corona and Modelo are available for just two dollars each on the Budweiser Thirst Inning Deck from 6PM to 8PM.

- Wednesday - Wiener Wednesday (BOGO Hot Dogs): Delicious Hebrew National hot dogs are buy one, get one FREE (BOGO) all game long every Wednesday courtesy of 106.5 NASH FM!

- Thursday - Thirsty Thursday: Thirsty Thursday presented by Axelrod & Associates and Gator 107.9 FM features $1 12oz. Bud and Bud Light cans, and $2 glasses of Duplin Winery wine. Gates will open early at 5:30PM every Thursday with drink specials running until 8PM.

- Friday - Family Friday + Fireworks: Join us for the ultimate family night out courtesy of Anderson Brothers Bank, Bar Louie, WMBF News, and Mix 97.7! Every Friday features a postâgame Fireworks Extravaganza courtesy of Munnerlyn Pyrotechnics, a $25 family meal deal (4 hot dogs, 4 soft drinks, and a bucket of popcorn), and kidâfriendly themes. Plus, every Friday ticket purchased receives a $2.99 Kids Meal at Bar Louie! Kids 12 & under will also be able to run the bases after the fireworks show. Additionally, every Friday at Pelicans Ballpark, kids 12 & under will receive a FREE Fun Zone wristband courtesy of Rockin' Jump with the donation of an item from the approved Backpack Buddies list. All items will help provide food for hungry children in Horry County.

- Sippin' Saturdays - $1 Beers, $2 Wine, Mixed Drink Specials & More: New for 2021, Saturdays will feature $1 12oz. Bud and Bud Light cans, and $2 glasses of Duplin Winery wine, as well as $35 mega mug mixed drinks (64oz.) until 7PM courtesy of RipTydz. Every Saturday will also feature Tap Takeovers at the Pelicans Perch while supplies last. Embrace Veterans Saturdays return courtesy of Embrace Hospice House, and we'll also salute first responders courtesy of 1â800âBoardUp and 707 Indoor Shooting Range.

Additionally, military personnel and first responders can save $3 when they show their badge or ID at the Anderson Brothers Bank Box Office or purchase their tickets online via GovX. This offer is courtesy of Embrace Hospice House, 1â800âBoardUp, & 707 Indoor Shooting Range.

FIREWORKS: The 2021 season will feature 14 postâgame Fireworks Extravaganzas courtesy of Munnerlyn Pyrotechnics. Dates include Opening Night, July 3, July 4, Labor Day Sunday (September 5), and every Friday night.

GIVEAWAYS: Saturday, July 17 brings the return of Military Appreciation Night featuring a Veteran Card Set Giveaway (first 1,000 fans through the gates) courtesy of Embrace Hospice House, WMBF News, and 106.5 NASH FM. On Saturday, July 24 the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Willson Contreras Bobblehead presented by WMBF News and 106.5 NASH FM.

CAN'T MISS THEME NIGHTS: While a complete listing of the Pelicans' promotional calendar is available at myrtlebeachpelicans.com/promotions, here are a few of the topârated theme nights:

- May 14: Dinosaur Night at the Ballpark presented by EdÊ¹s Dinosaurs Live

- June 5: Charity Bobblehead Challenge with Adam Dellinger & Ed Piotrowski. Fans will have the opportunity to pick a bobblehead of their choosing for a $20 charitable donation. Proceeds from the Adam bobblehead will benefit the family of Maddie McKnight and proceeds from the Ed bobblehead will benefit the MakeâAâWish Foundation and The Salvation Army. Both bobbleheads are currently available through the team website and online store.

- June 19: Mental Health Awareness Night & jersey auction presented by Lighthouse Behavioral Health Hospital

- August 14: 3rd Annual Deaf Awareness Night presented by Young Talkers

- August 15: Spring Break Night ft. a 90s themed Spring Break jersey auction

- August 26: Mermen Night

September 4: Recovery Awareness Night & jersey auction presented by A Palm State of Mind

GAME TIMES FOR THE 2021 SEASON: With the exception of July 3, July 4, and Labor Day Sunday (September 5), all weekend games (SaturdayâSunday) will begin at 6:05 PM with gates opening 5PM. The previously stated three games will begin at 7:05 PM with gates opening at 5:30 PM. First pitch for all weekday games is scheduled for 7:05 PM. Gates will open at 5:30 PM. on Thursdays and 6PM on all other weekdays.

The Pelicans' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11 against the Augusta GreenJackets, LowâA affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. The 2021 season will be the 23rd for the Pelicans franchise and seventh as an affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. Season memberships for the 2021 season are available now. For more information or to purchase tickets visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com or call 843â918â 6000.

