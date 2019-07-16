Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes: July 16 at West Virginia (Game 92)

Please note the following New York Mets minor league transactions:

- RHP Briam Campusano transferred from Columbia to advanced-A St. Lucie

- RHP Conner O'Neil transferred to Columbia from advanced-A St. Lucie

Columbia Fireflies (13-12, 37-54) @ West Virginia Power (12-13, 49-46)

RHP Tylor Megill (3-1, 1.48) vs. RHP Ryne Inman (7-6, 4.79)

Tues., July 16, 2019 - Appalachian Power Park (Charleston, WV) - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 92

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

LAST TIME OUT: Columbia bussed into Charleston with quite a bit of confidence after winning back to back series at home. The Fireflies had just swept the RiverDogs in a doubleheader on Sunday, but West Virginia's pitchers quickly silenced a hot Columbia offense in the opener at Appalachian Power Park. It was Clay Chandler's night as the Power righty hurled seven scoreless innings and defeated the Mets affiliate on Monday, 5-0. Ronny Mauricio and Wagner Lagrange each doubled, but those were two of just the three hits.

ALL THE STRIKEOUTS: Despite the loss, Christian James, Cole Gordon and Allan Winans combined to punch out 11 Power batters and walked just one on Monday. That's now 62 strikeouts for Columbia over its last six games. The pitching staff has walked just eight in that span as well.

TRENDING UP: The Fireflies have not lost a series in the month of July. In fact, Columbia has won three of the four series in July and is now 8-6.

RELIABLE 'PEN: The bullpen has specifically produced well of late. Over the last eight games, Columbia's bullpen has posted a 1.46 ERA (24.2 IP, 4 ER) with 28 strikeouts and just five walks. In fact, the relievers haven't walked a single batter over the last five games.

SENGER'S SUCCESS: Fireflies catcher Hayden Senger had his 11-game hit streak snapped on Monday in West Virginia. He's still reached base safely in 19 of the 21 second-half games he's played in. Senger has dominated since the all-star break. His .432 second-half batting average is best in the South Atlantic League. The catcher was batting .180 at the all-star break (40 GP) and his average now sits at .275 - that's an astonishing near-100 point raise of his average over just 21 games.

BOUNCE BACK: Columbia hopes to show its resiliency on Tuesday after falling to the Power, 5-0, on Monday. Ronny Mauricio actually has the best batting average on the team in games following a loss (.333).

ROAD WARRIER: Wagner Lagrange ripped another double on Monday night in Charleston. Lagrange is Columbia's best hitter in road games. The outfielder owns a .317 average and has driven in 17 runs in 34 road games this year.

SECOND-HALF SLUGGERS: Columbia's offense has totally ignited in the second half (leads SAL: .271). Here are the top hitters by batting average:

1. Hayden Senger - .432 (32-for-74), 21 GP, 7 R, 9 2B, 3 HR, 18 RBI, 4 BB, 7 K

2. Mark Vientos - .325 (27-for-83) 21 GP, 15 R, 7 2B, 4 HR, 21 RBI

3. Wagner Lagrange - .307 (27-for-88), 23 GP, 15 R, 8 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 16 RBI

