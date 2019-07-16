Hagerstown Suns: Game Notes

The Hagerstown Suns continue their series with the Greensboro Grasshoppers tonight at 7:00 p.m. at First National Bank Field. Hagerstown's righty Francys Peguero (2-7, 2.60 ERA) gets the start for Hagerstown, while Greensboro goes with RHP Luis Nova (3-2, 5.01 ERA).

SUNS CLAIM OPENER VS 'HOPPERS IN EXTRAS: The Suns used a Jackson Cluff base knock to score Phil Caulfield in the tenth to upend Greensboro 6-5 at First National Bank Field Monday evening. Cluff had a big night for the Suns (40-54, 10-14). He hit his first professional home run in a four-run second inning prior to driving in the go-ahead run in extras. It was his second game-winning hit of the year in extras. The shortstop finished the night 2-for-5 with two RBI. The Suns started the scoring in the second inning after Israel Pineda singled and Kyle Marinconz doubled to set the field for Caulfield, who smoked a one-out double to right to score the two runners. The second baseman has driven in six runs in the last two games. Cluff hit his homer after and then Armond Upshaw added a solo shot, his first of the season. Greensboro (57-36, 13-11) did not go away quietly though. The Grasshoppers tagged Jackson Stoeckinger out of the game with a run in the fifth and three in the sixth before Ryan Tapani (BS, 4; W, 5-5) came in to finish the game. Stoeckinger spun four perfect innings before getting into trouble and Tapani gave up the tying run in the seventh before twirling three scoreless to close out the game.

CALL-IN CAULFIELD: 2019 marks the second-consecutive year where Phil Caulfield has joined the Suns half-way through the year. In 2018, the infielder hit .188 through 24 games, nabbing 13 hits in 69 at-bats. So far this season, he is 6-for-18 in five games and has already driven in nine RBI--five more than 2018.

FINDING THE 'CLUFF' GENE: Hagerstown's last two extra inning games have come against the Greensboro Grasshoppers and both have ended in similar fashion. The Suns won and the bat to score the winning run, one at home and one on the road, has been shortstop Jackson Cluff. Prior to the second half--when Cluff joined the team, the Suns were 1-7 in extra inning contests, but have now won back-to-back contests in extras. The BYU-product also launched his first professional homer in the second inning last night's game.

TUMBLING TURNER: Trey Turner had a first half to remember. The righty wrung up 24 batters in 13.1 innings and held opponents to a .111 average to compliment his 0.68 ERA in nine games. He walked just four batters in May and the first half of June before the All-Star Break. Since then though, the Missouri State-product has really struggled. After allowing two runs in the ninth Sunday, his ERA in the second half is 9.00 and his record stands at 0-3 after seven innings of work. Control has been a major problem for Turner who has walked nine batters while retiring just 21 in the second half.

TAP THE PEN: Ryan Tapani has bounced between starting and coming from the pen this season. The righty has now played in 18 games and started five on the bump--matching last season's total. The Creighton-product has spun 14 innings of relief since June 29, allowing just one run and setting down 13 via the strikeout while allowing just eight hits.

RALLY THE TROOPS: After a nice run in short-season ball with Auburn, Alex Troop earned the call-up to Hagerstown. The lefty reliever struggled to keep runners off the basepaths, allowing eight hitters to reach safely while only recording 10 outs, the seven hits stretched his WHIP to 2.40, a significantly higher mark than what he earned in Auburn. He threw 11 innings in Auburn, holding opponents to a .108 average and earning a 0.36 WHIP.

