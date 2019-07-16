All-Star Game Comes to Rome

ROME, GA - The Rome Braves, in conjunction with the South Atlantic League, are excited to announce that Rome will host the 2020 South Atlantic League All-Star Game at State Mutual Stadium on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Specific events surrounding the vast celebration along with specific dates and times will be announced at a later date.

The South Atlantic League All-Star Game is the centerpiece to the league's three-day all-star break and features premier players and some of the game's top prospects from around the league. In addition to the game itself, fans should watch for more details on various ballpark and community events leading up to and surrounding the game.

"We're honored and excited to host the 2020 South Atlantic League All-Star Game in Rome," said Rome Braves Vice President & General Manager Jim Bishop. "We look forward to welcoming fans throughout the league to Braves country and showcasing the stars of tomorrow in Rome. We're working hard to plan a memorable event for all to enjoy."

