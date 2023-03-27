Fireflies Release 2023 Game Day Information

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced several policies for the 2023 season that will be in effect on game days. In 2023, Segra Park will continue to be a cashless venue and fans will still be required to follow the Fireflies clear bag policy. As the BullStreet District has seen a lot of progress since the last Fireflies game in September, changes have been made for game day parking for the 2023 season.

Beginning with Opening Day, Thursday, April 6, there will no longer be ADA valet parking on Boyce Street. Instead, this year, the first floor of the parking deck on the corner of Boyce and Freed, as well as the lot beyond right field next to the first base building, will both have free ADA parking available. Those who need to drop someone off in front of the stadium are still encouraged to do so on Boyce Street in front of the ticket office.

General parking will be available in the City of Columbia's Freed Street parking deck. An updated parking map is available here. General parking in the City of Columbia parking deck will be $7 per vehicle. Please note that Boyce Street between Freed and Colonial will remain closed for pedestrian access only during Fireflies home games.

For the safety of our fans, the Fireflies will continue to have a clear bag policy similar to the ones in place at all NFL stadiums and many NCAA sporting events. Each fan will be allowed to bring one, clear bag into the stadium. Diaper bags, briefcases and computer bags will not be allowed inside. More details are available here.

As part of our safety and sanitary protocols, Segra Park will continue to operate as a cashless facility in 2023. All major credit cards will be accepted at all points of sale at Segra Park, including at the Box Office, the Mason Jar Team Store, in parking lots and at all concession stands. Fans who bring cash will be able to convert that cash into Fireflies Gift Cards at Guest Services at any point during the game. Gift Cards are available in increments of $5 and will not have an expiration date.

The Fireflies 2023 season at Segra Park begins Thursday, April 6 at 7:05 pm vs the Augusta GreenJackets (the Class-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves) and features a post-game fireworks show. Tickets for Opening Night, and all 2022 Fireflies home games, are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online at FirefliesTickets.com, by calling the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487 or by visiting the Fireflies Box Office in-person at Segra Park. Individual game ticket prices range from $5 to $12 and premium seating options are available starting at $14 per person. All tickets will be sold on a first come first serve basis and are based upon availability.

