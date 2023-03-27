GreenJackets Announce New Hires, Promotions for 2023 Season

March 27, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are excited to announce their promotions and new additions to their front office for the 2023 season. The GreenJackets are looking forward to celebrating the millionth fan at SRP Park in the upcoming season, with opening day fast approaching on April 11th.

"As the official countdown to Opening Day reaches 15 days we are excited to announce the promotions and new staff that have joined us for the 2023 season," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "We invite you to say hi to the new faces joining us, but also love to see our staff continue to grow in their roles as we prepare for one of the best seasons yet at SRP Park."

Jamie Martin has been promoted to Senior Account Executive, Ticket Sales after joining the Augusta GreenJackets team in 2021. Adam Latta has also been promoted to Manager, Retail Merchandise as he enters his second season in Augusta.

Steven Elovich joined the team late in the 2022 season as Senior Director, Corporate Partnerships after working the previous 14 seasons with the Red Sox affiliate in Salem, VA. His career in baseball started as a food and beverage intern; he now helps businesses throughout the CSRA create unique and memorable partnerships with the GreenJackets. Originally from Troutville, VA, Steven attended West Virginia University where he majored in Sport Management. Steven now resides in Grovetown, GA with his wife Jessica and son Leo.

Melinda Pohl joins the GreenJackets Front Office staff as the Director, Finance & Administration fresh off the 2022 Season, having helped out in the Cash Room during games and events. With 20+ years of accounting and finance experience in both nonprofit and for-profit companies, Melinda is excited to dive into the sports world.

Milena Picciano joins the GreenJackets as an Account Executive, Ticket Sales. She was a Game Day Intern in 2021 working in various departments, before working as a Ticket and Group Sales Intern in 2022, and now taking a full-time position with the Sales Team for the 2023 season. Born in Cleveland, Milena played softball at Columbia International University and received her Bachelors with a double major in Sport Management and Bible with a minor in Business Administration.

Jack Smith joins the GreenJackets full time as a Ticket Sales Account Executive following his internships with the GreenJackets during the 2022 season. He previously worked at The Cliffs at Keowee Springs Golf Course during college, and most recently worked at the River Club in North Augusta. Hailing from North Augusta, SC, Jack attended Clemson University, graduating with a degree in Marketing and a minor in Sports Management.

Caoilinn Gallagher joins the GreenJackets as the Marketing Coordinator. This will be Caoilinn's 2nd season in professional baseball, having previously spent time in Great Falls, Montana with the Voyagers (Pioneer League) as the Promotions Coordinator. Caoilinn spent two years as an Athletics Marketing intern at the University of Alabama working across all the Division I sports on campus. She is a proud alumna of the University of Alabama's New College.

Wes Cooper joins the Augusta GreenJackets staff as the Video and Press Box Manager. Prior to moving into the sports industry, Wes worked in local television, serving as a multimedia journalist and fill-in anchor at a station in Knoxville, TN and in the same capacities at WJBF NewsChannel 6 in Augusta from 2018 to 2021. Wes started out as a news producer in Huntsville, AL shortly after finishing college in 2017. A Whitwell, TN native, Wes is a proud graduate of the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) where he majored in journalism.

Parker Heyser arrives in Augusta as the Food & Beverage intern. This is Parker's first season working in Baseball. He previously worked in the Suites at Florida State University during the 2021 football season. He is currently attending Florida State University, obtaining his master's degree in Sport Management. He previously graduated with his bachelor's degree in Sport Management at Florida State University.

Morgan McLemore joins the GreenJackets for the 2023 season as the Marketing and Community Relations intern. Originally from Tifton, GA, Morgan obtained her Associates with Public Relations minor from Georgia Southern University and Bachelors in Journalism with Sport Management minor from Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at The University of Georgia.

Nathan Strauss joins Augusta as the Broadcast and Media Relations intern, where he will broadcast all 130 games. After graduating from the University of Massachusetts in 2022, he returned to UMass to work as a TV and radio broadcaster for their football, basketball, and hockey teams. He has previously worked as a Broadcast and Media Relations Assistant for the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays).

Anthony Nash joins the GreenJackets as the Ticket and Group Sales intern. Anthony grew up in Hoquiam, WA, and Graduated from Central Washington University with a degree in sport management. He previously interned in the West Coast League with the Walla Walla Sweets, and most recently completed a stint with the California Winter League.

The Augusta GreenJackets saw success off the field ranking #1 in the Carolina League in 2022 attendance (out of 30) and set a franchise record in attendance by averaging 4,096 fans per game. Single-game tickets are now on sale at greenjacketsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from March 27, 2023

GreenJackets Announce New Hires, Promotions for 2023 Season - Augusta GreenJackets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.