Atrium Health Ballpark Set to Host F&M Bank Cannon Ballers Invitational Again in 2023

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - For the second year in a row, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and Atrium Health Ballpark will host some of the best local high school baseball from the greater Kannapolis area for the F&M Bank Cannon Ballers Invitational from Friday, April 7 to Monday, April 10.

Among the competing teams in this year's iteration are Carson, Central Cabarrus, South Rowan, West Cabarrus, Northwest Cabarrus, J.M. Robinson, A.L. Brown and Concord. The teams will be placed into a bracket style competition, with games being held at Atrium Health Ballpark over the course of Easter weekend.

2023 F&M Bank Cannon Ballers Invitational Schedule:

First Round -- Friday, April 7th

11:00 a.m. - Carson vs. Central Cabarrus

1:30 p.m. - South Rowan vs. West Cabarrus

4:00 p.m. - Northwest Cabarrus vs. J.M. Robinson

6:30 p.m. - A.L. Brown vs. Concord

Tickets for the 2023 F&M Bank Cannon Ballers Invitational are on sale now for $10 per day of the event, with youth/student tickets available on gamedays for $5. Full Tournament passes are also available for $25, and permit access to every game of the weekend.

Cannon Ballers single-game tickets for the 2023 season are on sale now at kcballers.com and the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark.

For the most up-to-date information regarding all things Cannon Ballers, fans can keep up with the team on social media, or as an email insider to receive exclusive updates and news. 2023 season tickets and a limited number of 10-Game mini plans are available by visiting kcballers.com or calling the Cannon Ballers at (704) 932-3267.

