Shorebirds to Host Bi-State Rivalry Game April 7

SALISBURY, Md. -- The Delmarva Shorebirds, Class-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, are excited to announce the return of the Bi-State Rivalry to Arthur W. Perdue Stadium as the Delmar High School Wildcats will take on the Parkside High School Rams on Friday, April 7!

The game will take place at Perdue Stadium with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM. Admission for the event is $5 for Upper Reserved tickets and $8 for Lower Reserved tickets and are available now by visiting theshorebirds.com. Parking for the event is $5 per car and can be purchased online when buying tickets or at the game.

"The Shorebirds are thrilled to host the return of the Bi-State Rivalry game and can't wait to host both of these schools and their families, students, and fans for a fun evening," explained Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters. "The Bi-State Rivalry will be an awesome experience for the teams and the Shorebirds are proud to support our local community through this terrific event."

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting theshorebirds.com and are encouraged to wear their schools colors in support of their team. If you have any questions, please contact the Shorebirds at 410-219-3112.

So mark your calendar for April 7 at 7:05 PM to join us at Perdue Stadium for the return of the Bi-State Rivalry as we welcome in the 2023 season of baseball at Perdue Stadium.

Opening Night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium is set for Tuesday, April 11 against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at 7:05 PM. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at theshorebirds.com/tickets.

Full season, half season, 22-Game, and 12-Game ticket plans can be purchased online as well at theshorebirds.com. For more information on Shorebirds group opportunities for the 2022 season, please visit theshorebirds.com, email tickets@theshorebirds.com, or call the front office at 410-219-3112.

