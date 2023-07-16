Fireflies Rally Past Kannapolis in Finale

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies offense came out to play, completing their second-largest home comeback of the year, scoring five unanswered after the third inning to beat Kannapolis 5-4 at Segra Park Sunday evening.

Columbia scooted ahead in the seventh inning. Erick Pena reached on a two base error to start the frame off and came around to tie the game on a one out single from Jean Ramirez. Ramirez sprinted towards second on a hit and run where Daniel Vazquez laced a double down the left field line to give the Fireflies their first lead of the game 5-4.

The Fireflies started their rally in the fourth inning. Jean Ramirez led the frame off with a single and then scored when Daniel Vazquez reached on a throwing error from third baseman Brooks Baldwin.

In the fifth, Erick Pena was able to smack his team-leading eighth homer of the season to cut Kannapolis' lead in half. The Fireflies got another run closer in the sixth. With Austin Charles at second, Lizandro Rodriguez laced a single through the right side of the infield to make it a one run game.

The bullpen was the star of the show Sunday. Eduardo Herrera (W, 5-1) spun a pair of scoreless innings to stem the tide of the Cannon Ballers start. Then, he handed the ball to Samuel Valerio (H, 3) who worked around a lead-off double to make it through the eighth without allowing a run. Finally, Oscar Rayo (S, 1) came out in for a 1-2-3 ninth to lock down his first save of the season and just the second save of his three season career.

The long ball charged Kannapolis' offense early. Brooks Baldwin hit his eighth homer of the season in the first to break the scoreless tie and in the second inning, Mauricio Veliz served up a two-run homer to Mario Camiletti to increase Kannapolis' lead to 3-0.

Columbia opens up a series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Tuesday night at 7:05 pm at TicketReturn.com Stadium. Both teams have yet to name their starters.

