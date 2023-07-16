Carolina Held to One Hit in 8-0 Loss to Pelicans

July 16, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Hedbert Perez broke up a no-hit bid in the eighth with a leadoff single while accounting for the only Carolina Mudcats hit in Sunday's 8-0, series finale loss to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Pelicans Ballpark.

Starter Marino Santy and relievers Scarlyn Lebron and Starlyn Pichardo combined on the one-hit shutout for the Pelicans (8-9, 49-34). Santy started and pitched four no-hit frames with four walks and six strikeouts. Lebron (W, 3-0) followed with three no-hit innings with two strikeouts and Pichardo finished it with two scoreless innings, one strikeout and one hit allowed.

The Pelicans first built their lead with two runs in the second before scoring six more in the fourth while running away with Sunday's series finale. The Mudcats (8-9, 41-39) won the opener on Friday night, but went on to lose the next two while losing the series two games to one.

The two-run Myrtle Beach second included a RBI double from Pedro Ramirez and a run-scoring groundout from Miguel Pabon. The six-run fourth started with Carolina starter Will Childers allowing a double and eventually giving up his third run of the game on a wild pitch. Childers (L, 2-2) went on to load the bases in the fourth and was eventually replaced by Jose Chavez with two outs in the inning. Chavez hit a batter to force in a run before balking in another and then allowing a three-run home run to Andy Garriola.

Childers took the loss after allowing six runs on six hits over three and 2/3 innings. He also walked two and struck out two while falling to 2-2 on the season. Chavez allowed three inherited runners to score and allowed two others of his while going through an inning and a 1/3 with two runs, two hits, a walk and a strikeout.

Reliever Jeferson Figueroa eventually took over in the sixth and went on to record three straight perfect innings as he faced the minimum with three strikeouts.

HOME RUNS:

Myrtle Beach: Garriola (8, 4th inning off Chavez, J, 2 on, 2 out).

STOLEN BASES:

Myrtle Beach: Hernandez, C (13, 2nd base off Chavez, J/Sibrian).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Perez, H, LF (Carolina): 1-for-3

Garriola, DH (Myrtle Beach): 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Hernandez, C, 2B (Myrtle Beach): 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 2B

Pabon, C (Myrtle Beach): 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Figueroa (Carolina): 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO

Santy (Myrtle Beach): 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO

Lebron (W, 3-0) (Myrtle Beach): 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO

Pichardo (Myrtle Beach): 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO

SCORING:

Pelicans 2nd (Pelicans 2, Mudcats 0) -- Parker Chavers strikes out swinging. Cristian Hernandez doubles to right field. Rafael Morel walks. Pedro Ramirez doubles to left-center field, Cristian Hernandez scores; Rafael Morel to 3rd. Miguel Pabon grounds out, Alexander Perez to Jesus Parra, Rafael Morel scores; Pedro Ramirez to 3rd. Reivaj Garcia grounds out, Gregory Barrios to Jesus Parra. (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Pelicans 4th (Pelicans 8, Mudcats 0) -- Cristian Hernandez grounds out, Gregory Barrios to Jesus Parra. Rafael Morel doubles to right-center field. Pedro Ramirez grounds out, Alexander Perez to Jesus Parra, Rafael Morel to 3rd. Wild pitch by Will Childers, Rafael Morel scores. Miguel Pabon singles to left field. Reivaj Garcia singles to right-center field, Miguel Pabon to 3rd. Ismael Mena walks, Reivaj Garcia to 2nd. Pitcher Change: Jose Chavez replaces Will Childers. Jefferson Rojas hit by pitch, Miguel Pabon scores; Reivaj Garcia to 3rd; Ismael Mena to 2nd. Reivaj Garcia scores on a balk; Ismael Mena advances to 3rd on a balk; Jefferson Rojas advances to 2nd on a balk. Andy Garriola hits a home run to left field on a 3-2 pitch, Ismael Mena scores; Jefferson Rojas scores. Parker Chavers strikes out swinging, Jose Sibrian to Jesus Parra. (6 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.