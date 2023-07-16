Pelicans One-Hit Mudcats, Win Series Finale 8-0

With the series on the line, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans shut out the Carolina Mudcats 8-0 on Sunday evening to take the series win with two victories in three games. The win improves the Birds' record to 49-34 and 10-8 in the second half, while the Mudcats dropped to 41-39 and 8-9 in the second half.

It was a dominant night on the mound for Myrtle Beach as three pitchers combined to allow just one hit. Scarlyn Lebron (3-0) was the standout pitcher with three perfect innings in relief and two strikeouts. Marino Santy started with four shutout innings and four walks to six strikeouts without allowing a hit. Starlyn Pichardo sacrificed the lone hit in his two innings. It was the fourth shutout victory for the Pelicans this season.

Eight hits turned into eight runs, with six of those coming in the bottom of the fourth. Andy Garriola (1-4, HR, 3 RBI) led the way with a three-run homer in the fourth for his eighth home run of the season. Cristian Hernandez (2-4, 2B) was the only player to post a multi-hit game with a double and a single.

Mudcats' starter Will Childers (2-2) allowed six earned runs across his 3 2/3 innings off six hits and two walks to take the loss. Jose Chavez followed with two more earned runs in relief. Jeferson Figueroa calmed the storm with three perfect innings for Carolina.

Hedbert Perez (1-3) was the only Mudcat to collect a hit, leading off the eighth inning with a single. Carolina left five runners on and went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

The Pelicans jumped out to an early lead with a two-run second. With runners on first and second, Pedro Ramirez lined a double to left-center to score one. Miguel Pabon followed with an RBI groundout to second for the early 2-0 advantage.

Myrtle Beach broke it open with a six-run fourth, all with two outs. Morel hit a double to right field and later moved to third on a groundout. He scored on a wild pitch by Childers for a 3-0 lead. After back-to-back singles and a walk to load the bases, Jefferson Rojas was hit by a pitch bu Chavez after just coming in from the bullpen to score another run. Chavez later balked for the third run of the inning. Garriola put the finishing touches on with a three-run homer to left field to break it open to an 8-0 lead.

Following the Monday off-day, the Pelicans return home for a six-game set with the Columbia Fireflies starting Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

