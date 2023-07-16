Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 7.16 vs Kannapolis

The Fireflies wrap-up their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers this evening at Segra Park at 5:05 pm. RHP Mauricio Veliz (1-4, 6.02 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with RHP Mason Adams (3-3, 3,63 ERA).

Today is the final day of Dino Weekend at Segra Park and we're wrapping things up with a Sunday Funday! We'll have a pre-game Fireflies autograph session and after the games, kids can run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

FIELDING MISTAKES STRIKE DOWN FIREFLIES: The Fireflies gave up three unearned runs in the seventh inning, spoiling a hitless start from Ryan Ramsey in a 4-1 loss to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Saturday night at Segra Park. Chazz Martinez (L, 6-5) retired the first three hitters he faced. To stretch the Fireflies streak to 17 hitters retired in order, but after that, the defense imploded. Martinez started the seventh issuing a walk to Bryce Willits. After back-to-back fielder's choices where everyone reached safely, the Cannon Ballers had the bases loaded with only one out. Following a pop out, the damage was done. Drake Logan laced a single to left-center to score a pair and give Kannapolis their first hit of the game. Colby Smelley closed out the scoring coming around on a wild pitch to give the Cannon Ballers a 3-0 lead heading to the stretch.

RAMIREZ ROUND TRIPPERS: Fireflies lead-off man Jean Ramirez has four homers on the season after his lead-off blast last night. He started the year with an inside-the-park homer in April. His last two homers have come in his last two games in Segra Park and both have been lead-off homers for the Fireflies. July 3 when he last launched one at home, was the first Fireflies lead-off knock since Jaswel De Los Santos hit one July 13, 2022 at Down East. He kept th hot stretch going with three hits last night and leads the team with a .292 average.

IT'S WALLY'S WORLD: Last night, Chase Wallace spun two scoreless frames with three punchouts to lower his season ERA to 2.25. It's part of Wallace's third season in Columbia. He had a 5.28 ERA in 46 innings in 2021 and a 3.00 ERA in six innings in 2022. This year he has worked 20 innings since joining the team May 11. He's been particularly good since the turn of the month as he has spun a 1.42 ERA in 6.1 innings across four outings in July.

BARK, BUT NO BITE: Back-to-back nights, the Fireflies only run came off the bat of Jean Ramirez. Friday he hit a lead-off homer and yesterday, he doubled with two outs and Levi Usher on first. The club is 0-14 with runners in scoring position during this series with the Cannon Ballers.

RETURN OF THE MAC: Brennon McNair has played 17 games since June 15 and he has reached base safely in all except one of those games. June 24, McNair went 0-1 in a pinch hit opportunity against the Fredericksburg Nationals. All-in-all, the infielder is in one of his best hitting stretches of the season, slashing .224/.377/.367 over the run. He's added one homer five RBI and four runs during the 17 games. During the run, McNair has brought his season on-base percentage up to .327.

MASTERING MCKEEHAN: After earning a save July 6, McKeehan now has 10 saves, which leaves him tied with Trey Cobb for the fourth-most saves in a single season in Fireflies' history. Alex Palsha has the most saves in a single year in Fireflies history. He recorded 14 in 2018.

PLAYING WITH THE FIELD: In the first 15 games of the second half, nobody has separated themselves from the pack of the South Division. Columbia, Kannapolis, Charleston and Myrtle Beach are all tied at 8-7. Columbia just split a six-game series with CSC, is playing a three-game set with KAN and next week travel to MB for six games.

