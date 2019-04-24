Fireflies Ninth-Inning Rally Comes up Just Short in Finale

April 24, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





CHARLESTON, WV - The Fireflies had the tying run at third and go-ahead run at second in the top of the ninth inning and nearly rallied for a win. Columbia eventually fell, though, 2-1, in the series finale to West Virginia.

The Fireflies were held to just one hit over the first eight innings. Mark Vientos then ripped an RBI double in the top of the ninth and had the visitors in position to take its first lead of the series. West Virginia (12-6) reliever Nolan Hoffman (S, 2) settled down and retired three of the next four hitters to retire the side and clinch the three-game sweep.

Not to be overlooked were the efforts of Columbia (7-12) starter Christian James (L, 0-3), who struck out seven over five innings on Wednesday. The righty scattered just three hits. James allowed two unearned runs to score in the fifth frame after an error was commit in the field behind him. Outside of that blemish, James posted his best start of the year.

Relievers Darwin Ramos and Jose Moreno combined for three scoreless fames out of the bullpen for Columbia.

SCORING SUMMARY:

Bottom 5: Anthony Dirocie commits and error in center field which allows Ryan Ramiz to score ... Joseph Rosa then doubles, plates Charlie McConnell. WV 2, COL 0

Top 9: Mark Vientos drills run-scoring double, plates Ronny Mauricio. WV 2, COL 1

The Fireflies head to Charleston, South Carolina, and begin a four-game series against the RiverDogs on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 ET at Joe Riley Park. Right-hander Simeon Woods-Richardson (0-1, 1.54) is scheduled to throw for Columbia and faces Charleston's righty Daniel Bies (0-1, 8.49).

You can tune into the action at FirefliesLiveStream.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.