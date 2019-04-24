Rome Wins Series Finale 1-0 with 8th Inning Rally vs. Lakewood

ROME, GA - The Rome Braves averted a sweep at the hands of the Lakewood BlueClaws Wednesday afternoon as their two young infielders provided a late offensive spark to deliver a 1-0 victory in the series finale.

Following an Education Day first pitch at 10:32 am, both lineups appeared sleepy in the early going. Starting pitchers RHP Trey Riley and RHP Kevin Gowdy turned in strong efforts and kept the game scoreless. The outing by Rome's Riley was his best of the 2019 season. The Edwardsville, Illinois native threw 6 shutout innings, allowing seven hits with two strikeouts and one walk. He shaved more than two full runs off his season-ERA following the start, lowering it to 5.30. Lakewood got fine work from Gowdy who fired 5 scoreless innings and struck out three.

Still knotted up 0-0 in the 7th inning, Rome turned the keys over to RHP reliever Claudio Custodio who pitched a clean frame in the 7th and worked around a pair of singles in the 8th to keep the game scoreless. The Braves finally got the rally they needed in the Bottom of the 8th. Against BlueClaws RHP reliever James McArthur, Rome's Darling Florentino ripped a leadoff single into right field. Jose Bermudez followed with a sacrifice bunt to push him into scoring position. That brought Carlos Paraguate to the plate and the 18 year old delivered in a big way, shooting an opposite-field double down the right field line to score Florentino and give Rome a 1-0 lead.

Closer RHP Kurt Hoekstra entered and worked a perfect 9th inning complete with two punchouts to earn his 2nd save of the season. Hoekstra has struck out 16 batters in 8.1 innings this season. Custodio received the win, his second victory in two appearances as a Rome Brave.

Florentino finished 2-3 with a double and a run scored. Paraguate was 1-3 with the game-winning double and RBI. Greg Cullen was 1-3 with a double.

In their last two wins, Saturday vs. Greenville and Wednesday vs. Lakewood, the Braves are a combined 2-20 with runners on scoring position but both hits proved to be game-winning knocks.

Rome continues the homestand Thursday when they welcome the Kannapolis Intimidators for the start of a four game series. First pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for 7 pm at State Mutual Stadium. Rome will start Dominican RHP Odalvi Javier (0-0, 4.63) while Kannapolis puts LHP Konnor Pilkington (1-0, 2.20) on the mound.

Rome (7-12): 1 R 4 H 0 E

Lakewood (6-14): 0 R 9 H 0 E

W: Claudio Custodio (2-0)

L: James McArthur (0-1)

S: Kurt Hoekstra (2)

Time: 2:11

Attendance: 2,022

