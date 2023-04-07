Fireflies Game vs GreenJackets Washed Out

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies have postponed their game Friday, April 7 against the Augusta GreenJackets due to inclement weather and will make it up as part of a doubleheader scheduled for tomorrow with game one beginning at 4:00 pm. The gates for the contest will open at 3:30 pm.

Both teams have yet to announce their starters for each game.

The Fireflies continue Opening Weekend tomorrow night with a magnet schedule giveaway courtesy of Duke's Investigations. Following the conclusion of game two, the Fireflies will have their second fireworks display of the weekend. Gates open at 3:30 pm and tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

Carolina League Stories from April 7, 2023

