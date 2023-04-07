House Homer Lifts FredNats to Opening Night Win

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals secured their first opening night win in franchise history, by taking down the Lynchburg Hillcats 4-1 in front of a raucous 5,159 person crowd.

Southpaw Jake Bennett took the ball for the FredNats, and dazzled in his professional debut. He needed just six pitches to get through a 1-2-3 first inning, before striking out the side in the second. For the Hillcats, another lefty in Parker Messick induced a pair of double plays in the first two innings to keep the game scoreless.

Jake Bennett continued to befuddle Hillcats hitters as he retired Lynchburg in order through the third and fourth innings. The former Oklahoma Sooner finally allowed a baserunner in the fifth via an infield single, but escaped without allowing any further blemishes. All told, Jake Bennett worked five scoreless innings in his pro debut, allowing just one single while walking none and racking up eight strikeouts.

Parker Messick battled through five innings of his own for the Hillcats, allowing seven base hits and walking a batter. However, some timely defensive plays kept Fredericksburg off the scoreboard as well.

Bryan Sanchez relieved Bennett to open the top of the sixth, and promptly allowed a leadoff walk followed by a single to put the first two men aboard. Tyresse Turner rolled a grounder to Roismar Quintana at first, but that allowed Guy Lipscomb to reach third, and Nate Furman to reach second base. A wild pitch from Sanchez sailed to the backstop, and Lipscomb crossed the plate with the first run of the game.

However, the FredNats scrapped back in the home half of the frame. Brady House ripped a leadoff single, but then Elijah Green rolled into a fielder's choice that saw House cut down at second base, with Green taking his spot on first. Elijah Green then swiped second, before Maxwell Romero Jr. worked a walk. Then, Both Green and Quintana swiped a bag as Roismar Quintana struck out swinging. That brought up Sammy Infante with the tying run 90 feet away. Infante battled to a full count, then came through with an infield single back up the middle to plate Green and tie the game at 1-1.

After a scoreless top of the seventh, Brenner Cox opened the home half with a leadoff single to right field. A groundout and a fly out left the job up to Brady House, who did not disappoint. He demolished a 1-0 offering into right-center for a go-ahead two run blast, which gave the FredNats their first lead of the game. Sammy Infante was able to manufacture an insurance run in the eighth inning, as he stole second, stole third, then scored on a throwing error by Lynchburg backstop Manuel Mejias.

In the first save situation of the season, Christian Ciufetelli got the ball for Fredericksburg. The Oregon product allowed a pair of runners to reach on walks, then a wild pitch pushed both men into scoring position with one out, and the tying run at the plate. However, Ciufetelli battled. He struck out Maick Collado, then induced a flyout into shallow left field to lock down a 4-1 Nationals victory.

Bryan Sanchez got credit for the win, with Ciuefetelli locking down the save, and Miguel Vinicio suffering the loss. In game two of the weekend set, Jarlin Susanna takes the ball for Fredericksburg, against Yorman Gomez for Lynchburg. First pitch is set for 6:05.

