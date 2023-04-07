Garriola, Chavers Lead Pelicans' Bats to 13-1 Win Over RiverDogs

Friday night was an all-around game for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans as the Birds routed the Charleston RiverDogs 13-1 for their first victory of the season. Both teams now stand at 1-1 this season with a chance to take the season-opening series on Saturday.

After collecting six singles on opening night, the Pelicans smashed 14 hits with four being extra to explode for 13 runs. Andy Garriola (2-5, HR, 2B, 6 RBI) cashed in with the bases loaded with a two-run double and a grand slam in the win. The six RBI are the third-most in a single game in Pelicans' history. Parker Chavers (2-4, HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB) hit the first home run of the season in the bottom of the fourth with a three-run shot. Jefferson Encarnacion (3-4, 3B, RBI, BB) collected three hits with a triple to help the offense. Myrtle Beach went 6-for-18 with runners in scoring position.

The Birds' pitching staff allowed just four hits as a team with Kevin Valdez (1-0) taking the win with three shutout innings in relief. Starter Brody McCullough lasted just under four innings with just one hit allowed and a walk while striking out five.

It was a quiet night for the RiverDogs' bats as Cooper Kinney (1-4, HR, RBI) brought home the only run with a solo home run in the ninth. Xavier Isaac (1-3, BB) reached base safely twice with a single and a walk.

A few crooked innings ruined the night for the Charleston pitching staff as starter Jonny Cuevas (0-1) allowed the first four runs with three earned in his three innings of work. Cuevas sacrificed four hits and walked two with two strikeouts. The disastrous eight-run fourth came off the hands of Kikito Severino with five of the runs being earned. Severino gave up both home runs and failed to record an out.

Myrtle Beach jumped right on Cuevas from the start by loading the bases with no outs in the bottom of the first. Following a Moises Ballesteros lineout, Garriola drove a double to right-center field that knocked off the wall and brought home two runs. Encarnacion followed by reaching on a dropped third strike and a throwing error by catcher Julio Meza that scored a run from third to give the Birds an early 3-0 lead.

The Pelicans struck again for a run in the bottom of the third. With runners on second and third and two outs, Encarnacion hit an infield single off Cuevas on the mound to plate another run.

The big blow came in the bottom of the fourth as the Pelicans hung an eight spot on the RiverDogs. With two runners on and nobody out, Chavers launched his first home run of the season to right-center field to bring home three runs and extend the lead to 7-0. The following three batters reached base, and Garriola unloaded them with a line-drive grand slam to the left field bleachers to push the lead up to 11-0. Later in the frame, Chavers hit an RBI single to center field with two outs to complete the massive inning with Myrtle Beach in front 12-0.

One more run came in the bottom of the eighth as Miguel Pabon singled with runners on the corners to extend the lead to 13-0.

Charleston's only run came on the first pitch of the top of the ninth as Kinney went yard on a solo home run to right field. It was the RiverDogs' first home run of the season.

Saturday's first pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. 2022 Cubs' first-round pick Cade Horton is scheduled to start for the Pelicans in the final game of the series.

