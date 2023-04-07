Shorebirds Bi-State Rivalry Game Canceled for April 7

SALISBURY, Md. -- Due to inclement weather, the Bi-State Rivalry game that was scheduled to take place at Perdue Stadium on April 7 between Delmar High School and Parkside High School has been canceled. The game will not be made up at Perdue Stadium and fans of local teams should check with their schools on a new game date once that information is determined.

Fans with paid tickets and paid parking to tonight's game can redeem their tickets for any Shorebirds game throughout the 2023 season, excluding July 4, for equal seating type. To redeem your tickets for a Shorebirds game this season, please contact the Shorebirds front office by phone at 410-219-3112 or email tickets@theshorebirds.com.

Opening Night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium is set for Tuesday, April 11 against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at 7:05 PM. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at theshorebirds.com/tickets.

Full season, half season, 22-Game, and 12-Game ticket plans can be purchased online as well at theshorebirds.com. For more information on Shorebirds group opportunities for the 2022 season, please visit theshorebirds.com, email tickets@theshorebirds.com, or call the front office at 410-219-3112.

