Fireflies Game Notes: July 4 at Hickory (Game 81)

July 4, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





Columbia Fireflies (7-7, 31-49) @ Hickory Crawdads (10-4, 51-29)

RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson (1-8, 5.12) vs. RHP Yerry Rodriguez (7-3, 2.13)

Thurs., July 4, 2019 - L.P. Frans Stadium (Hickory, NC) - First Pitch 7:00 p.m. - Game 81

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: The Fireflies won the series against Greenville with a 9-2 victory in the finale. Columbia erupted for eight runs on nine hits in the first inning. Both of those numbers set season-highs in each of the two categories. Every member of the starting nine recorded a hit in the affair, and six of the nine starters recorded multiple hits. Cole Gordon got the win in his Fireflies debut on the mound.

HERE COMES THE SUN (HOPEFULLY): Columbia travels to Hickory for the second time this season on Thursday. The last time the Fireflies visited L.P. Frans Stadium, three of the four scheduled contests were cancelled due to weather.

RED, WHITE AND BLUE: The Fireflies have been on the road on the Fourth of July once in three years, but have yet to play a full contest. The only other season Columbia celebrated Independence Day away from Segra Park (2017), the game was suspended due to rain. The Fireflies completed their game against Augusta on July 5th, 2017, and ultimately fell 5-3.

STAYING SHARP: Columbia outfielder/first baseman Brian Sharp is enjoying a stellar run of play as of late. In his last 10 games, the 22-year-old is hitting .314 (11-for-35) with six runs, a homer, and four RBIs.

MAURICIO MAGIC: Among current and qualified South Atlantic League hitters, Ronny Mauricio is third in the league with 87 hits and eighth with a .289 average. The South Atlantic League All-Star is hitting .319 (37-for-116) in 26 games since May 28, which is third-best in the SAL among qualified hitters.

MAURICIO MAGIC, Pt. II: Columbia's starting shortstop has also hit safely now in seven straight games.

SECOND-HALF SLUGGERS: Best batting averages in the second half:

1. Hayden Senger - .444 (20-for-45), 12 GP, 4 R, 8 2B, 2 HR, 10 RBI, 4 BB, 5 K

2. Wagner Lagrange - .333 (17-for-51), 13 GP, 9 R, 4 2B, 2 HR, 14 RBI

3. Mark Vientos - .354 (17-for-48) 12 GP, 9 R, 6 2B, 1 HR, 13 RBI

FLIP THE CALENDAR: Columbia finished the month of June with a 9-14 mark. The club hit .238, its best average for any month this season. Three Fireflies impressed at the plate in June:

- H. Senger - team-best .345 average, 5 straight multi-hit games: 6/22-6/26

- R. Mauricio - .295 average in 20 games, team-best 26 hits

- M. Vientos - led the team with 15 RBIs in June (20 GP), .263 average

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.