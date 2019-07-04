Fireworks Cap off Extra Innings as Legends Fall in Game One

WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - The Lexington Legends gave the sold out crowd of 8,173 fans fireworks on the field as they came from behind to tie the game with the West Virginia Power in the bottom of the ninth inning, sending the game to extras. Lexington though fell in the 13th inning, 12-7 in the first game of the series with West Virginia.

The Power plated their first run in the top of the first inning. Julio Rodriguez lined a two-out double to the left field corner then scored on an RBI single to left field by Bobby Honeyman.

Lexington tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. Chris Hudgins smashed a leadoff triple to centerfield then scored on the very next play. Reed Rohlman hit a ground ball to the first baseman and the game was tied, 1-1.

In the top of the seventh inning, Joseph Rosa led off with a single to centerfield then swiped second base. Manny Pazos then drew a walk. A wild pitch by Kyle Hinton moved both baserunners up a base. Rosa scored on another wild pitch, while Pazos advanced to third. Ryan Ramiz then drew another walk and the Power had runners on the corners. Rodriguez grounded into a fielder's choice allowing Pazos to score and West Virginia led, 3-1. Ramiz then scored on a fielding error by Lexington and the Power led, 4-1 after the seventh.

The Legends would then go on to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth. Freddy Fermin blasted a leadoff home run to right field pulling Lexington within two runs. Eric Cole then hit a single to the second baseman. Chris Hudgins was then walked putting runners at first and second. Rohlman then sliced a two-run double down the right field line and the game was tied, 4-4.

Lexington and the Power exchanged runs in extras until the top of the 13th inning. With the bases loaded, Ramiz belted a grand slam to right centerfield and West Virginia led 12-6.

In the bottom of the 13th inning, Chris Hudgins drove in Brhet Bewley, the pace of play runner but Lexington still fell to West Virginia, 12-7.

Elias Espino earned the victory for the Power, tossing 3.0 hitless innings allowing two runs on while walking four and striking out three. Daniel James was given the loss, pitching 1.0 inning allowing six runs (five earned) on two hits while walking three and striking out two.

Lexington and West Virginia square off again tomorrow night at 7:05pm The Legends' LHP Evan Steele will be on the mound to face the Power's RHP Ryne Inman.

