Game Notes (July 4)

Happy Independence Day! The Power opens up a four-game series against the Lexington Legends at Whitaker Bank Ballpark Thursday evening, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. RHP Clay Chandler (7-4, 4.02 ERA) takes the hill for West Virginia, while Lexington counters with RHP Jon Heasley (6-4, 2.78 ERA).

MCCONNELL'S BIG NIGHT SEALS SERIES WIN: Charlie McConnell drove in three runs over his first two plate appearances to guide West Virginia to a 4-3 win over the Hickory Crawdads in the series finale Wednesday evening at Appalachian Power Park. For the second straight night, McConnell got the Power on the board first in the third inning, as Joseph Rosa led off the inning with a double, moved to third on a groundout and scored on McConnell's sacrifice fly to give West Virginia a 1-0 lead. Hickory responded with three runs in the fourth on a trio of doubles against Josias De Los Santos, but the Power responded in support of the right-hander, tallying a three-spot of their own in the home half. Jake Anchia and Bobby Honeyman worked back-to-back one-out walks against Tim Brennan to put runners at first and second for Rosa. The second baseman promptly singled in Anchia, while, two batters, later, McConnell roped a two-run single to right that vaulted West Virginia in front for good. De Los Santos posted a scoreless fifth frame before retiring for the evening, ceding way to Reeves Martin in the sixth. Martin, Matthew Willrodt, Dayeison Arias and Bryan Pall combined to spin the final four frames, conceding just one hit while striking out five to lock down the 4-3 win.

MASHING MCCONNELL: McConnell provided the brunt of West Virginia's offense Wednesday night, racking up a career high-tying three RBI (third time in his career). His three-RBI night marked his fourth multi-RBI game of the year, and first since May 26. The Northeastern product has hit safely in seven of the 12 games he has played in during the second half, as well as 11 of 16 dating back to June 14.

RISING ROSA: Following his 2-for-4 effort with a double and two runs scored Wednesday, Rosa notched his 18th multi-hit game of the season, surpassing Jarred Kelenic for the most multi-hit contests by any Power player this year. The infielder closed out his homestand with a pair of multi-hit games, going 4-for-9 with three runs scored against Kannapolis and Hickory. Rosa had been hitless in his last 10 at-bats prior to this mini surge.

MARTIN SHINES IN POWER DEBUT: Martin looked very solid in his West Virginia debut, spinning a scoreless sixth and allowing just one hit. The University of New Orleans product struck out the first batter he faced before ceding his one-out knock, but then induced a double play to erase the threat and end the frame. The Mariners' 21st-round selection this year, Martin is the fourth 2019 draft pick to spend time with the Power this year, joining RHP Kyle Hill (10th round) and INFs Utah Jones (29th round) and Mike Salvatore (9th round).

GOOD GRIEF, THAT'S SOME RELIEF: West Virginia's bullpen was on lockdown mode against the Hickory Crawdads during their recent three-game set. Across the series, the Power's relief corps hurled 7.2 innings and did not give up a run, surrendering just three hits and striking out six men.

BULLPEN BULLY BRYAN: For the second straight appearance, Pall slammed the door on the Hickory Crawdads, this time picking up his fifth career Minor League save in as many opportunities with a perfect ninth inning and two strikeouts. The South Atlantic League Midseason All-Star has only coughed up one earned run in his last seven appearances going back to June 6, spanning eight innings (1.13 ERA). In the second half, Pall is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA in four appearances.

BY THE SLIMMEST OF MARGINS: With their 4-3 win Wednesday over Hickory, the Power snagged their 21st one-run victory of the season, improving their overall record in one-run contests to 21-9. West Virginia's .700 winning percentage is tops in the league, while their 30 one-run games played are fifth-most in the South Atlantic League (Lakewood, 35). With their 1-0 win Tuesday night, West Virginia has won five 1-0 decisions, the most 1-0 wins in a single season in Power history (2005-present).

CHI, CHI, CHI, CHIA: After going 1-for-3 with a run scored Wednesday, Anchia extended his season-long on-base streak to 11 games (June 20-present). He has hit safely in all but one of those contests (June 30). Anchia recorded his 10th multi-hit affair of the season Tuesday, becoming the ninth Power batter to have double-digit multi-hit games in 2019. During the second half, the West Virginia backstop is boasting a .286 (12-for-42) clip with two homers and eight RBI.

POWER POINTS: Pall's fifth save marked the Power's 20th of the season, spread across six different pitchers... Onil Pena struck out 14 times over this last homestand against Kannapolis and Hickory, the most by any West Virginia slugger across a homestand this season... The Power went 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position Wednesday, stranding six men on base... De Los Santos secured his first win of the season, snapping his streak of seven straight losing decisions.

