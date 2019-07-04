Hagerstown Suns: Game Notes

July 4, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





The Suns take on the Delmarva Shorebirds at 6:05 p.m. at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium tonight. Hagerstown offers RHP Reid Schaller (0-0, 4.50 ERA) while Delmarva's RHP Hector Guance (5-3, 3.90 ERA) toes the rubber for Delmarva.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SUNS WIN ON CLUFF'S WALK-OFF SINGLE: With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the 11th inning, Jackson Cluff ripped a walk-off single into right field to propel the Suns to a 3-2 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers at Municipal Stadium Wednesday. Christian Vann (W, 1-1) made the win possible with two scoreless innings in relief in extras. After each team failed to score in the 10th, Vann escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the 11th to keep the game tied and set up the dramatic Suns (35-49, 5-9) victory. Chandler Day, who had already pitched two scoreless innings, came back out in the ninth with a 2-1 lead, looking for a save that would have ended the game in nine innings. However, the inning started with an error that allowed Mason Martin to reach second with nobody out. He got to third with two down, and then a Jack Herman single tied the game. Tomas Alastre got the start for the Suns and spun a gem, but was not rewarded with the win.The righty struck out a career-high eight batters while walking just one over six strong innings. The only run against him was a Michael Gretler solo home run that tied the game in the sixth.

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK: The Suns hit their three newest players 1-2-3 in last night's line-up and the additions continued to wow the National's Class-A Affiliate. Jackson Cluff hit a walk-off single in the 11th inning in his first professional three-hit performance. The BYU-product has now reached base safely in 11 of the 13 games he has played in for Hagerstown. The 2019 sixth-round pick has a .382 on-base percentage through 55 plate appearances this season. Not to be out-done, the Nationals' third-round pick this season, Drew Mendoza has been able to reach base safely at least twice in each of his three games. The first baseman hit two doubles in his debut against Greensboro and last night in his third game of the season, drew two walks and singled.

GUAC COSTS EXTRA: Cluff's single marked Hagerstown's third walk-off win of the season, the second in extra innings. The Suns first walk-off came from a Kyle Marinconz sacrifice bunt, followed by an error to end the game vs Kannapolis May 24. The second was again from Marinconz, when he smashed a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning of game two of a doubleheader against the BlueClaws June 11. Despite having a couple of walk-offs this season, the Suns are now just 2-7 when games go into extras.

STOPPING AT THE BUCK: The Suns finished yesterday just 3-for-19 with runners in scoring position. That moved the team to a 17-for-75 mark on the last homestand with runners at second or third. While that mark isn't great after seven-games, that also includes Tuesday's 5-for-7 effort with runners threatening. Outside of Tuesday, the Suns were 12-for-68 (.176) in six games against Delmarva and Greensboro.

TAP THE PEN: Ryan Tapani has bounced between starting and coming from the pen this season. The righty has now played in 16 games and started five on the bump--matching last season's total. The Creighton-product spun 4.1 innings of scoreless relief June 29, setting down four via the strikeout while allowing just two hits. The 4.1 innings pitched is the longest relief outing for a Suns pitcher this season.

RACE FOR THE CUP: The Shorebirds need just one more win to earn a share of the Governor's Cup this year.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.