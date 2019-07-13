Fireflies Game Notes: July 13 vs. Charleston (Game 89)

Columbia Fireflies (11-11, 35-53) vs. Charleston RiverDogs (10-12, 47-45)

RHP Jose Butto (3-7, 3.83) vs. RHP Alexander Vizcaino (4-4, 4.32)

Sat., July 13, 2019 - Segra Park (Columbia, SC) - First Pitch 6:05 p.m. - Game 89

Vientos' three hits on the night. He and Hansel Moreno (July 28, 2018 @ Augusta, SRP Park) are the only two Fireflies to hit inside the park home runs in franchise history.

OUT OF THIS WORLD: Mets prospect Shervyen Newton went 2-for-5 at the plate on Friday and stretched his hit streak to six games in a row. This isn't your average hit streak. Newton has now notched six straight multi-hit games. The native of Curacao is raking - Newton's hitting .519 (14-for-27) over those last six games with 3 2Bs, 1 HR and 6 RBI.

HIM, TOO: Newton now passes teammate Hayden Senger who posted five straight multi-hit games (in five days, no less) from June 22-26. Senger is currently hitting at a Ruth'ian clip, though. The catcher is on a season-best 10-game hit streak and leads the South Atlantic League in hitting post all-star break with a .456 average (19 GP).

AND THAT'S NOT ALL: Senger has hit safely in 17 of the 19 games he's played in in the second half and reached safely in 18. The catcher was batting .180 at the all-star break (40 GP) and his average now sits at .277 - that's an astonishing near-100 point raise of his average over just 19 games.

ROARING OFFENSE: Columbia is now hitting .277 as a team since the all-star break (22 GP). That's the highest second-half batting average in the SAL:

1. Columbia, .277 ... 2. Kannapolis, .268 ... 3. Hickory, .258

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Saturday's game features another strong pitching matchup. Jose Butto looks to continue his winning ways on the mound. The right-hander has the third-lowest ERA (2.23, 7 GP) in the SAL since May 28. On the other hand Alexander Vizcaino toes the rubber for Charleston. The RiverDogs righty bested the Fireflies on April 28. Vizcaino heaved seven shut-out innings and allowed just two hits in a win at Joe Riley Park.

SECOND-HALF SLUGGERS: Columbia's offense has totally ignited in the second half. Here are the top hitters by batting average:

1. Hayden Senger - .456 (31-for-68), 19 GP, 7 R, 9 2B, 3 HR, 17 RBI, 4 BB, 6 K

2. Mark Vientos - .329 (24-for-73) 19 GP, 13 R, 7 2B, 3 HR, 19 RBI

3. Wagner Lagrange - .317 (26-for-82), 21 GP, 15 R, 7 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 16 RBI

