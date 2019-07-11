Fireflies Game Notes: July 11 vs. Augusta (Game 87)

Columbia Fireflies (10-10, 34-52) vs. Augusta GreenJackets (11-9, 47-41)

RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson (1-8, 4.86) vs. RHP Gregory Santos (1-4, 2.84)

Thurs., July 11, 2019 - Segra Park (Columbia, SC) - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 87

LAST TIME OUT: The Fireflies were shut out on Wednesday and lost the middle game of the series to Augusta, 2-0. Starter Tylor Megill picked up where the pitching staff left off on Tuesday night and only allowed one run over five innings. It was one run too many, though. Megill struck out six and walked no one in the defeat.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?: The Fireflies aim for the series win on Thursday. It would be the second series win this month (July 1-3 vs. Greenville) and the third straight series in which Columbia didn't lose.

WHAT A SERIES: Columbia is now 4-5 vs. Augusta this season with all games decided by three runs or fewer. The season series has been extraordinarily close with the Fireflies scoring 27 totals runs to Augusta's 28. Over the last two seasons, Columbia is 17-17 against the GreenJackets, 23 of the 34 games have been decided by three runs or fewer and Augusta holds a slim total run advantage over the Fireflies, 116-111.

ROARING OFFENSE: Columbia has recorded 63 hits over its last six games and is now hitting .283 as a team since the all-star break (20 GP). That's the highest second-half batting average in the SAL and by a wide margin:

1. Columbia, .283 ... 2. Kannapolis, .261 ... 3. Hickory, .259

Hayden Senger is also on a season best nine-game hit streak, too.

DID YOU SAY STREAK?: It seemed impressive enough when Fireflies catcher Hayden Senger tallied five straight multi-hit games from June 22-26. Now a second Firefly has done it. Shervyen Newton went 2-for-4 on Wednesday and has also notched five straight multi-hit games. Newton is raking right now - he's hitting .545 (12-for-22) over those last five games with 3 2Bs, 1 HR and 6 RBI.

THE REDHAWK IS RED-HOT: Former Miami (OH) RedHawk Hayden Senger leads the SAL in hitting post all-star break with a .462 average. Senger is also tied for second in the league in doubles (9) since the start of the second half. Senger has hit safely in 16 of the 18 games he's played in in the second half and reached safely in 17. The catcher was batting .180 at the all-star break (40 GP) and his average now sits at .277 - that's an astonishing near-100 point raise of his average over just 18 games.

SECOND-HALF SLUGGERS: Columbia's offense has totally ignited in the second half. Here are the top hitters by batting average:

1. Hayden Senger - .462 (30-for-65), 18 GP, 7 R, 9 2B, 3 HR, 16 RBI, 4 BB, 6 K

2. Wagner Lagrange - .347 (26-for-75), 19 GP, 15 R, 7 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 16 RBI

3. Mark Vientos - .328 (21-for-64) 17 GP, 11 R, 7 2B, 2 HR, 16 RBI

