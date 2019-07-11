Suns Finale with Legends Postponed
July 11, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release
HAGERSTOWN, MD - Thursday's 7:05 p.m. game against the Lexington Legends has been postponed due to inclement weather.
Hagerstown will make up the game as a doubleheader when the Suns travel to Lexington August 8-11.
The Suns next travel to Lakewood to take on the BlueClaws tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. For tickets and more information about the Suns next homestand against the Hickory Crawdads July 18-21, visit HagerstownSuns.com or call 301-791-6066.
