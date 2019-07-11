Promo Preview: Return of the Llamas, and More

The 'Dads return on Monday for a three game homestand against the Kannapolis Intimidators. With the season series tied at 6 wins each, the Battle fo the Backroads will be decided next week as the two teams don't face each other again.

Throughout the night, the Crawdads will be trying to debunk common myths with Myth Buster Monday.

This week's Make A Difference Monday presented by Catawba Shoe Store will benefit the Catawba County Humane Society. Fans who donate new pet supplies (at least a $5 value) will receive a free ticket.

Gates open up at 6pm and the first pitch is at 7pm.

Tuesday is Dollar Dog Tuesday thanks to Hebrew National and WHKY 1290 AM and 102.3 FM! Hot dogs are $1 and you can bring in your dog for just $1 thanks to Cody Law Firm. The 'Dads will also have an in-game dog show so be sure to sign your dog up for a chance to win best in show!

Tuesday is Craft Beer Tuesday so fans can enjoy discounted $2 craft pints courtesy of Lowes Foods.

The 'Dads and Intimidators will face off at 7pm and gates open at 6pm.

The homestead wraps up on Wednesday evening with a Llamas de Hickory night presented by Catawba County Partnership for Children and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. The 'Dads will wear their specialty uniforms and the team will be celebrating Latinx culture throughout the evening.

There will also be a Wine and Design event during the game on the Black's Tire Picnic Deck and fans can sign up to participate in the class in which they can either paint llamas drinking wine or a sunset.

It is Kids Win Wednesday. All kids 12 and under will get a free ticket, meal voucher and voucher for the speed pitch, bounce house, and carousel thanks to NC Pediatric Dentistry.

For our 21 & over fans, it is also Wine Wednesday so Catawba Farms and Carolina Vines will be at the Frans for a free wine sampling on the concourse.

The game will begin at 7pm and gates open at 6pm.

