Fireflies Game Notes: August 28 vs. Hickory (Game 131)

Columbia Fireflies (28-36, 52-78) vs. Hickory Crawdads (38-25, 79-50)

RHP Daison Acosta (1-3, 3.24) vs. RHP Cole Winn (3-4, 5.04)

Wed., August 28, 2019 - Segra Park (Columbia, SC) - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 131

LAST TIME OUT: The Fireflies defeated the Crawdads on Tuesday, 3-2. Columbia trailed 2-0 after five frames but scored the game's final three runs en route to a win. Walter Rasquin ripped a solo homer in the seventh which proved to be the go-ahead run. Alec Kisena was strong on the mound, pitched into the seventh and allowed just two runs. Reliever Allan Winans converted his 11th save of the season, which is the most in the South Atlantic League in the second half.

THE UNLIKELY HERO: Rasquin's first homer since July 25 was the biggest hit on Tuesday. Columbia's outfielder is batting just .173 this year in 69 games, but his heroics against Hickory might be the highlight of his season. Rasquin is back in the lineup on Wednesday.

THE COUNTDOWN, 2019: Columbia has just two home games left in the 2019 season. In each edition of the game notes this week, we'll count down the top four moments at Segra Park this year:

2. The Eight-Run 1st-Inning Barrage vs. Greenville - July 3, 2019

In front of the largest crowd of the season - 7,872 fans to be exact - during Columbia's Independence Day celebration, the Fireflies sunk the Greenville Drive...in the opening inning. The Fireflies tied a franchise record with eight runs in the first frame and collected another franchise-record nine hits. Never before had Columbia tallied that many hits in a single frame. Thirteen Fireflies hit in the inning. Brian Sharp launched a two-run homer and Wagner Lagrange stroked a two-run double. Both Sharp and Mark Vientos tallied two hits each in the barrage. Columbia needed little else the remainder of the night & steamrolled the Drive, 9-2.

BROILED LOBSTER: Here are the Fireflies who have hit the best against Hickory this season:

1. Walter Rasquin - .318 (10-for-32), 8 GP, 1 HR, 4 RBI

2. Hayden Senger - .308 (16-for-52), 15 GP, 8 R, 7 2B, 1 HR, 8 RBI

3. Shervyen Newton - .288 (14 GP), 2 2B, 2 HR, 11 RBI, 4 BB

WHO'S ON FIRST?: Chandler Avant walked against Hickory on Monday. Avant has reached safely in eight straight games. Columbia's versatile utility man also owns the longest on-base streak for any Firefly this season: 16 straight from May 30-June 28.

FUN FACT: Daison Acosta's first start as a Firefly came against Hickory on July 7. Acosta went four innings and gave up three earned runs in the start at L.P. Frans Stadium.

